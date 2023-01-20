Glens Falls setting the scene for ‘Fire & Ice’

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — As we all know, Old Man Winter hasn’t been too bad thus far. After battling some mild weather last year, event organizers in the city of Glens Falls are ready for some snow and more chilly weather to help set the scene for “Fire & Ice.”

The third year of “Fire and Ice” at Crandall Pond starts February 3 and will be scheduled, weather and ice safety permitting, every Friday in February from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The hot chocolate will be free, but attendees are asked to bring their own skates, hot chocolate mug, and chair. There will also be a warming hut available this year.

Admission is free to the event. Parking is limited to the parking lots at Crandall Pond and Glen Street. All children need to be accompanied by their parents.

“Skating at Crandall Pond is always a fun experience” says Mayor Bill Collins. “But there is something to be said about a snowy scene, a cup of hot chocolate, and a bright, warm fire. ‘Fire & Ice’ is becoming one of the many things that makes Glens Falls special.”

“What makes ‘Fire & Ice’ so special is that Crandall Pond will be specially lit with six (6) bonfires” states Ward 3 Councilwoman Diana Palmer, who helps manage the event. “Adding to the ambiance will be music provided by DJ Peter Wilhelm to make ‘Fire & Ice’ a unique skating experience.”

“Last year, because of the mild weather, we had to postpone ‘Fire & Ice’ into March” continues Palmer. “Thankfully, the upcoming forecast looks promising, but we still have a need for volunteers to help run our event.”

Event organizers said one adult must supervise each burn barrel. If you’re interested in volunteering, sign up via SignUpGenius .

