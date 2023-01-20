Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Bill O’Brien back with Patriots as Tom Brady speculation percolates
Bill O’Brien is returning to the Northeast. The former Patriots assistant coach has been named New England’s offensive coordinator, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Low reported Tuesday. O’Brien, who most recently served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, will work with former Crimson Tide signal-caller Mac Jones, who sputtered this season under the Patriots’ senior football advisor, Matt Patricia. O’Brien previously served as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2011, when he worked with the team’s then-quarterback, Tom Brady. O’Brien’s last NFL stop was with the Houston Texans, where he was the head coach for six-and-a-half seasons before...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
First-Year Raider Evaluations: Keelan Cole
Much of the focus regarding the Las Vegas Raiders' passing game heading into the 2022 season was centered around Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller. There wasn't much talk about what the supporting class would look like, as much of the wide receiver room had changed over the off-season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Finding Broncos: 12 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Prospects to Watch
The college scouting bowl games are underway, with the Hula Bowl already in the books. Next is the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl before the big two: the Shrine Game and Senior Bowl. The Collegiate Bowl flies under the radar yearly, but a few good prospects always emerge. For example, the 2022 NFL draft saw 19 players selected who participated and 43 players in the 2021 draft.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints 2022 Position Grades: Wide Receiver
The New Orleans Saints traded up twice in the 2022 NFL Draft in order to select Ohio State WR Chris Olave with the 11th overall choice. Olave was expected to upgrade a receiving corps that was simply awful the previous year. Season-ending surgery to WR Michael Thomas crippled a receiving...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Zac Taylor Apologizes to NFL Following Bengals’ Win Over Bills
ORCHARD PARK — The Bengals dominated the Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, beating Buffalo 27-10 and ending any chance of a neutral site AFC Championship Game. Head Coach Zac Taylor was asked if his team used the NFL’s decision to sell tickets to a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta between the Chiefs and Bills.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Micah Parsons Jabs Deebo Samuel After Cowboys’ Loss to 49ers
Micah Parsons had a few choice words for 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel on Sunday night after the Cowboys were eliminated from the postseason in a 19–12 divisional round loss to the 49ers. Parsons was quick to respond to Samuel over a celebratory Instagram post, captioned “Don’t Poke the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hurts, Purdy to meet in rematch of 2019 college football classic
Brock Purdy and Jalen Harts are set to square off in the NFC Championship Game with a shot at the Super Bowl on the line, and the matchup will look somewhat familiar to college football fans, especially those in the Big 12. Once upon a time — back in 2019,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mike Smith: Ravens Will Struggle to Win A Title Without Lamar Jackson
The Ravens future success hinges on their ability to sign Lamar Jackson, according to former Falcons coach Mike Smith. Baltimore and Jackson are at an impasse with contract negotiations, which were shut down during the regular season. The two sides will resume talks and Smith said it's vital for the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints Nielsen in High Demand for Defensive Coordinator Interviews
New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen is in high demand this offseason for interviews. Last week, the Atlanta Falcons requested to talk with the Saints' assistant coach for their defensive coordinator's position, and the Vikings may also get an opportunity. According to Adam Schefter, Minnesota...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
No, the Browns Shouldn’t Trade Nick Chubb
With the Cleveland Browns preparing for a 2023 season, a year in which they expect to contend, some onlookers are seeking ways for the team to save money, potentially recoup draft assets given up to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson and maximize the roster. One such idea is to trade running back Nick Chubb because of his cap figure, value and changes that will occur on offense, but that would actually hurt the Browns far more than it helps, something the divisional round of the NFL postseason helped to illustrate.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Tom Brady’s Retirement Decision Will Impact Bucs’ Salary Cap
As the football world eagerly awaits Tom Brady’s decision about his plans for next season, the Buccaneers are left to prepare for various salary cap scenarios as a result of the quarterback’s nuanced contract. If Brady chooses to leave Tampa Bay—either by signing with a different team or...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What Can Rams Learn From Remaining NFC Playoff Teams?
The Los Angeles Rams were a far cry offensively this year from where they were last season, as injuries and underwhelming performances slowed them down. In their Super Bowl run, they averaged 27.1 points per game on 372.1 yards of total offense while one year later those numbers plummeted to 18.1 points per game on 280.5 yards of offense.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Cayden Green Was On a Mission to Play for Bill Bedenbaugh
Editor’s Note: This is Part 6 of a 14-part series on Oklahoma’s early enrollees in the 2023 recruiting class. Many times, graduating high school early and launching one’s college football career pays off. Many times, it doesn’t. While early enrollees are navigating new realms of pain...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Frank Pollack Fires Up O-Line During Win Over Bills: ‘The Whole Wold Doubted You’
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offensive line played a great game on Sunday as the team ran for 172 yards and controlled the line of scrimmage all afternoon. Buffalo had little success rushing the passer without defensive end Von Miller and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones. The Bengals Achilles heel was a strength in the win, prompting some deserved love from offensive line coach Frank Pollack.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LOOK: Damar Hamlin Arrives to Bills vs. Bengals Game
The Buffalo Bills are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Divisional on Sunday, and safety Damar Hamlin is in attendance. Hamlin has shown incredible recovery since suffering from cardiac arrest against the Bengals on Jan. 2, but still has a "lengthy recovery" ahead of him. "Despite being out of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons East-West Shrine Bowl Coaching Staff Structure Revealed
The Atlanta Falcons coaching staff is set for a week in Las Vegas, Nevada, to oversee operations for the "East" team in the annual East-West Shrine Bowl, featuring some of the top seniors across college football. But there's a slight change from the staff's usual structure, as coach Arthur Smith...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers: Where Bronny James Lands In Latest ESPN High School Rankings
Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the most accomplished and highly decorated athletes of all time. He's a four-time NBA championship, four-time MVP, 18-time All-Star, 13-time All-NBA First Team, and so much more. But more importantly, James is a great humanitarian and a father of three, two boys and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Debating Lions Targeting Offensive Players Early in Draft
The Detroit Lions are about to embark on one of the most important offseason's in the history of the franchise. Detroit's young roster was able to handle the natural ebbs and flows of a long NFL season, securing a winning season and finishing second in the NFC North. After two...
Comments / 0