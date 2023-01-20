The Kansas City Chiefs are the first team in NFL history to host the AFC Championship Game five times in a row. That's a feat in and of itself, especially considering the offseason the team had. After losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in last season's AFC Championship Game, general manager Brett Veach went to work and renovated multiple position groups on the team. Despite having such a young team, Kansas City is one win away from reaching the Super Bowl for the third time in the Patrick Mahomes era.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO