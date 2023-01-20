ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
Indiana State Police Indianapolis Post forms Criminal Interdiction Squad

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police Indianapolis District Commander, Lieutenant Josh Watson, recently formed a squad of highly motivated, experienced Troopers to focus on criminal activity within the district. The Indianapolis District is comprised of fifty-three Troopers and nine supervisors who patrol the communities within Marion, Hamilton, Boone, Hendricks, Johnson, Shelby, and Hancock Counties. Although much of ISP’s responsibilities are the 200 plus miles of interstate in the Indianapolis District, as a full-service police agency we are committed to all of our communities to provide effective patrols, investigations, intelligence gathering, innovative application of current technology, and all crimes policing efforts. This model has proven to be very effective within several other Indiana State Police Districts.
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Indiana?

INDIANA (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in Indiana with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
COURTS IN INDIANA

You are subscribed to the Legislative Update from Indiana Courts. A new issue is available below, or visit legislativeupdate.courts.in.gov. The Senate Corrections and Criminal Law Committee heard SJ 1 on limitation on the right to bail authored by Sen. Koch.The joint resolution proposes to amend the Indiana Constitution to provide that a person who poses a substantial risk to the public is not entitled to release on bail. The Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council testified in support of […]
Fishers Girl Scouts propose foster care legislation

Bill requests free access to Indiana state parks to help foster children engage in play to work through trauma. Four Fishers Girl Scouts have proposed legislation for the Indiana General Assembly to provide free Indiana state park access for foster children and families (Senate Bill 151). Girl Scout troop 1937...
Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday

Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Man found shot and killed on east side Indy sidewalk. Man found shot and killed on east side Indy sidewalk. Deputies make arrest after man shot in Monroe County. Deputies make arrest after man shot in...
Caught on camera: Former marine saves 2 women from drowning

HAMMOND, Ind. (WKRC) - Dramatic cell phone video shows a former marine in Indiana rescuing two women from drowning. Carlos Fernandez was driving near I-80 and Kennedy Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday when he noticed a car had gone off the road and was in the water. "My original plan...
Hundreds march in Indy to mark overturning of Roe v. Wade

INDIANAPOLIS — A crowd of hundreds of anti-abortion advocates marched through the streets of downtown Indianapolis Monday. Those gathered were celebrating the overturning of Roe v. Wade, a day after the 50th anniversary of the 1973 decision by the United Supreme Court that had protected the right to abortion at the federal level.
Former Indiana Secretary of State candidate expresses ballot accessibility concerns

INDIANA (WEHT) – Andrew U. D. Straw has expressed ballot accessibility concerns in a court document. According to a document Straw sent to the court, he said, “The State of Indiana denied me ballot access in 2012 when I ran for a federal office. Because it is physically impossible for me to gather these signatures, I ran in 2022 as an official write-in candidate for Disability Party… I believe forcing candidates who are both physically and mentally disabled from public service and in poverty as a result to gather 44,935 voter signatures represents discrimination.”
These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns

A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
Alabama man arrested for allegedly driving 109 mph while intoxicated with child in car on Indiana interstate

SEYMOUR, Ind. — An Alabama man was arrested Wednesday in southern Indiana for speeding while driving under the influence with a child in the car. An Indiana state trooper stopped 36-year-old Anthony Reed of Huntsville, Alabama for driving 109 mph on Interstate 65 northbound near the Jackson-Bartholomew county line. Reed, who had an adult female and a child as passengers in his car, was showing signs of intoxication during the stop.
Why are flags at half-staff in Indiana this week?

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Governor Eric Holcomb is directing Hoosiers to have flags be flown at half-staff this week. According to a release from the governor’s office, the move is in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Flags at the Indiana Statehouse will...
Indiana man wants to raise sunken steamship

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 1863 Confederate troops led by General John Hunt Morgan seized the Alice Dean, a steamship traveling on the Ohio River. “It was used to transport his troops across the Ohio River, when he was finished his scuttled the boat and burned it to the deck,” said Clarence Merk, a Southern Indiana man who wants to salvage the ship.
