Ohio Amber Alert suspect sentenced in Indiana court for spitting at deputy
Watch an earlier report on Kason Thomas in the player above. INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH) — Nalah Jackson, the woman accused of stealing a running car with infant twins inside and setting off a multiday Amber Alert in Ohio just before Christmas, was sentenced for one of her charges in Indiana court. On Wednesday, Jackson had a […]
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana bill requires schools to notify parents of students' gender identity changes
A bill introduced at the Indiana Statehouse would require schools to notify parents if a student asks to change their gender identity, including their name and pronouns. Indiana bill requires schools to notify parents of …. A bill introduced at the Indiana Statehouse would require schools to notify parents if...
wfft.com
Allen County Democrats react to bill aiming to restrict federal gun control
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Second Amendment preservation. That is Republican State Rep. Lorissa Sweet’s focus in her first act. "There have long been attacks on our Second Amendment right from the federal government, and they will continue to persist,” Sweet said. Her primary concerns: that President Biden...
Indiana Bill Would Require CDL Drivers Be Trained to Recognize Human Trafficking
One Indiana lawmaker has proposed a bill that would ultimately result in anyone possessing a commercial driver's license being trained in how to recognize and report human trafficking. What Exactly Is Human Trafficking?. You've likely heard the phrase "human trafficking" but may not realize just how serious it is. According...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police Indianapolis Post forms Criminal Interdiction Squad
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police Indianapolis District Commander, Lieutenant Josh Watson, recently formed a squad of highly motivated, experienced Troopers to focus on criminal activity within the district. The Indianapolis District is comprised of fifty-three Troopers and nine supervisors who patrol the communities within Marion, Hamilton, Boone, Hendricks, Johnson, Shelby, and Hancock Counties. Although much of ISP’s responsibilities are the 200 plus miles of interstate in the Indianapolis District, as a full-service police agency we are committed to all of our communities to provide effective patrols, investigations, intelligence gathering, innovative application of current technology, and all crimes policing efforts. This model has proven to be very effective within several other Indiana State Police Districts.
WANE-TV
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Indiana?
INDIANA (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in Indiana with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
city-countyobserver.com
COURTS IN INDIANA
You are subscribed to the Legislative Update from Indiana Courts. A new issue is available below, or visit legislativeupdate.courts.in.gov. The Senate Corrections and Criminal Law Committee heard SJ 1 on limitation on the right to bail authored by Sen. Koch.The joint resolution proposes to amend the Indiana Constitution to provide that a person who poses a substantial risk to the public is not entitled to release on bail. The Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council testified in support of […]
readthereporter.com
Fishers Girl Scouts propose foster care legislation
Bill requests free access to Indiana state parks to help foster children engage in play to work through trauma. Four Fishers Girl Scouts have proposed legislation for the Indiana General Assembly to provide free Indiana state park access for foster children and families (Senate Bill 151). Girl Scout troop 1937...
Fox 59
Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday
Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Man found shot and killed on east side Indy sidewalk. Man found shot and killed on east side Indy sidewalk. Deputies make arrest after man shot in Monroe County. Deputies make arrest after man shot in...
WKRC
Caught on camera: Former marine saves 2 women from drowning
HAMMOND, Ind. (WKRC) - Dramatic cell phone video shows a former marine in Indiana rescuing two women from drowning. Carlos Fernandez was driving near I-80 and Kennedy Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday when he noticed a car had gone off the road and was in the water. "My original plan...
Proposed law would criminalize tracking people with GPS device in Indiana
A proposed law in Indiana would make it a crime to track a person using a GPS device or other similar tracking apps. The proposal comes after a woman named Millie Parke was tracked by her ex-boyfriend who put a GPS device in her car.
Hundreds march in Indy to mark overturning of Roe v. Wade
INDIANAPOLIS — A crowd of hundreds of anti-abortion advocates marched through the streets of downtown Indianapolis Monday. Those gathered were celebrating the overturning of Roe v. Wade, a day after the 50th anniversary of the 1973 decision by the United Supreme Court that had protected the right to abortion at the federal level.
cbs4indy.com
Former Indiana Secretary of State candidate expresses ballot accessibility concerns
INDIANA (WEHT) – Andrew U. D. Straw has expressed ballot accessibility concerns in a court document. According to a document Straw sent to the court, he said, “The State of Indiana denied me ballot access in 2012 when I ran for a federal office. Because it is physically impossible for me to gather these signatures, I ran in 2022 as an official write-in candidate for Disability Party… I believe forcing candidates who are both physically and mentally disabled from public service and in poverty as a result to gather 44,935 voter signatures represents discrimination.”
These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns
A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
WTHR
Alabama man arrested for allegedly driving 109 mph while intoxicated with child in car on Indiana interstate
SEYMOUR, Ind. — An Alabama man was arrested Wednesday in southern Indiana for speeding while driving under the influence with a child in the car. An Indiana state trooper stopped 36-year-old Anthony Reed of Huntsville, Alabama for driving 109 mph on Interstate 65 northbound near the Jackson-Bartholomew county line. Reed, who had an adult female and a child as passengers in his car, was showing signs of intoxication during the stop.
Weekly Ind. Statehouse update: Expanding voucher program, constitutional amendment to bail eligibility
Republicans push a constitutional amendment to keep more people in jail without bail. Lawmakers debate a step towards a universal school voucher program. And the state Supreme Court weighs the future of abortion rights.
WANE-TV
Why are flags at half-staff in Indiana this week?
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Governor Eric Holcomb is directing Hoosiers to have flags be flown at half-staff this week. According to a release from the governor’s office, the move is in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Flags at the Indiana Statehouse will...
WISH-TV
Indiana man wants to raise sunken steamship
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 1863 Confederate troops led by General John Hunt Morgan seized the Alice Dean, a steamship traveling on the Ohio River. “It was used to transport his troops across the Ohio River, when he was finished his scuttled the boat and burned it to the deck,” said Clarence Merk, a Southern Indiana man who wants to salvage the ship.
Rural Illinois couple sentenced for identity theft, bank fraud
A man and woman from southern Illinois were sentenced this week after admitting to identity theft and bank fraud.
