FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Related
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Better Send Those Refunds!’ Joe Burrow, Bengals Beat - and Troll - Bills
The Buffalo Bills didn't really disrespect the Cincinnati Bengals. Nor did the NFL. The idea of making AFC Championship Game tickets available in case the Bills advanced from this Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday at Highmark Stadium was a logistic issue, not a slap. But the Bengals,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LOOK: Damar Hamlin Arrives to Bills vs. Bengals Game
The Buffalo Bills are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Divisional on Sunday, and safety Damar Hamlin is in attendance. Hamlin has shown incredible recovery since suffering from cardiac arrest against the Bengals on Jan. 2, but still has a "lengthy recovery" ahead of him. "Despite being out of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
AFC Championship Game Opens Door for Ultimate Chiefs Revenge
The Kansas City Chiefs are the first team in NFL history to host the AFC Championship Game five times in a row. That's a feat in and of itself, especially considering the offseason the team had. After losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in last season's AFC Championship Game, general manager Brett Veach went to work and renovated multiple position groups on the team. Despite having such a young team, Kansas City is one win away from reaching the Super Bowl for the third time in the Patrick Mahomes era.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Frank Pollack Fires Up O-Line During Win Over Bills: ‘The Whole Wold Doubted You’
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offensive line played a great game on Sunday as the team ran for 172 yards and controlled the line of scrimmage all afternoon. Buffalo had little success rushing the passer without defensive end Von Miller and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones. The Bengals Achilles heel was a strength in the win, prompting some deserved love from offensive line coach Frank Pollack.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hurts, Purdy to meet in rematch of 2019 college football classic
Brock Purdy and Jalen Harts are set to square off in the NFC Championship Game with a shot at the Super Bowl on the line, and the matchup will look somewhat familiar to college football fans, especially those in the Big 12. Once upon a time — back in 2019,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Zac Taylor Sarcastically Apologizes for Crashing AFC Title Game
Bengals coach Zac Taylor relished his team’s divisional playoff game win over the Bills on Sunday, specifically addressing how his team ruined some fans’ travel plans. If Buffalo would have won, the AFC championship game would have been at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta between the Bills and Chiefs—a historic change to the NFL playoff format.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Tom Brady’s Retirement Decision Will Impact Bucs’ Salary Cap
As the football world eagerly awaits Tom Brady’s decision about his plans for next season, the Buccaneers are left to prepare for various salary cap scenarios as a result of the quarterback’s nuanced contract. If Brady chooses to leave Tampa Bay—either by signing with a different team or...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans and DE Jerry Hughes ‘Excited’ To Follow Head Coaching Search
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are in the middle of their third coaching search in three years, and players are well-invested in the candidate who will take the helm following Lovie Smith's jettison. Veteran defensive lineman Jerry Hughes said in an interview with KPRC that he and his teammates...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mike Smith: Ravens Will Struggle to Win A Title Without Lamar Jackson
The Ravens future success hinges on their ability to sign Lamar Jackson, according to former Falcons coach Mike Smith. Baltimore and Jackson are at an impasse with contract negotiations, which were shut down during the regular season. The two sides will resume talks and Smith said it's vital for the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Finding Broncos: 12 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Prospects to Watch
The college scouting bowl games are underway, with the Hula Bowl already in the books. Next is the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl before the big two: the Shrine Game and Senior Bowl. The Collegiate Bowl flies under the radar yearly, but a few good prospects always emerge. For example, the 2022 NFL draft saw 19 players selected who participated and 43 players in the 2021 draft.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What Can Rams Learn From Remaining NFC Playoff Teams?
The Los Angeles Rams were a far cry offensively this year from where they were last season, as injuries and underwhelming performances slowed them down. In their Super Bowl run, they averaged 27.1 points per game on 372.1 yards of total offense while one year later those numbers plummeted to 18.1 points per game on 280.5 yards of offense.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints 2022 Position Grades: Wide Receiver
The New Orleans Saints traded up twice in the 2022 NFL Draft in order to select Ohio State WR Chris Olave with the 11th overall choice. Olave was expected to upgrade a receiving corps that was simply awful the previous year. Season-ending surgery to WR Michael Thomas crippled a receiving...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saquon Barkley Not Looking to Reset Market
Editor's Note: We continue our series of takeaways from Giants' Exit Day (also known as "Baggy Day" in which we review what was said and offer some thoughts about what it means for the short and long term. In what could be good news for the Giants, running back Saquon...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Micah Parsons Jabs Deebo Samuel After Cowboys’ Loss to 49ers
Micah Parsons had a few choice words for 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel on Sunday night after the Cowboys were eliminated from the postseason in a 19–12 divisional round loss to the 49ers. Parsons was quick to respond to Samuel over a celebratory Instagram post, captioned “Don’t Poke the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
No, the Browns Shouldn’t Trade Nick Chubb
With the Cleveland Browns preparing for a 2023 season, a year in which they expect to contend, some onlookers are seeking ways for the team to save money, potentially recoup draft assets given up to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson and maximize the roster. One such idea is to trade running back Nick Chubb because of his cap figure, value and changes that will occur on offense, but that would actually hurt the Browns far more than it helps, something the divisional round of the NFL postseason helped to illustrate.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints Nielsen in High Demand for Defensive Coordinator Interviews
New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen is in high demand this offseason for interviews. Last week, the Atlanta Falcons requested to talk with the Saints' assistant coach for their defensive coordinator's position, and the Vikings may also get an opportunity. According to Adam Schefter, Minnesota...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans Interview With 49ers Coach DeMeco Ryans ‘Very Positive’
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans Friday evening. And a source told Texans Daily that Houston's interview with Ryans was "lengthy and very positive." Ryans elevated the 49ers into one of the best defensive teams in the league. He...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons East-West Shrine Bowl Coaching Staff Structure Revealed
The Atlanta Falcons coaching staff is set for a week in Las Vegas, Nevada, to oversee operations for the "East" team in the annual East-West Shrine Bowl, featuring some of the top seniors across college football. But there's a slight change from the staff's usual structure, as coach Arthur Smith...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
First-Year Raider Evaluations: Keelan Cole
Much of the focus regarding the Las Vegas Raiders' passing game heading into the 2022 season was centered around Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller. There wasn't much talk about what the supporting class would look like, as much of the wide receiver room had changed over the off-season.
