ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Liberty, IA

New El Azul Mexican Market in North Liberty offers Latin American goods to a growing city

By Paris Barraza, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IgYgU_0kLJOGK100

Queso fresco, oregano and marinated meat sit inside one shopper’s basket at El Azul Mexican Market. Later, another shopper buys limes and tortillas.

The two shoppers stopped on a recent Wednesday at the grocery store that opened just over one month ago at 415 Community Drive in North Liberty, one of the fastest-growing cities in Iowa.

Owners Sara Puffer and Edgar Reynoso Ayala, two longtime Iowa City area community members and North Liberty residents since 2019, transformed the 4,562 square-foot former Family Video into a market selling Latin American goods, freshly baked Mexican sweet bread — or pan dulce — hot foods and much more.

They saw an opportunity to meet their own needs by opening up a store.

That meant opening a grocery store with daily hours, unlike the nearby Fareway that closes on Sundays, and offering a wider selection of Mexican and Latin American goods that chains such as Walmart doesn’t always carry. A Mexican grocery store in North Liberty also meant that Puffer and Reynoso Ayala didn’t have to travel to Cedar Rapids to find the ingredients they needed.

By opening a store in their community, they’d also get to serve others who found themselves in similar positions.

Opening up a market didn’t feel too unfamiliar to Reynoso Ayala, whose father owns a storefront in Pénjamo, a city in Guanajuato, Mexico.

“They bring fresh tortillas every day. Fresh baked breads… then you have all kinds of different products to sell to the people who need it in the neighborhood,” Puffer recalled of her visit there.

Reynoso Ayala’s father’s influence extends to the name of the market itself.

El Azul Mexican Market is named after the agave plants that grew in abundance in Reynoso Ayala’s father’s hometown in Mexico. From far away, the blue-hued plants look like the ocean, Reynoso Ayala said.

Homemade guacamole, pan dulce and more at El Azul Mexican Market

Already, the market has amassed a following for its pan dulce, made by Lara’s Bakery in Marshalltown.

Puffer said that she posts about when they have fresh pan dulce back in the store on Facebook. Not long after, they’re nearly out.

They sold out on the traditional bread — Rosca de Reyes — they offered earlier this month that’s eaten as part of Día de Los Reyes, or the celebration of the Three Wise Men, from the Bible.

El Azul Mexican Market serves tamales on Saturdays; the soup menudo on Sundays; tinga, or shredded chicken prepared with chipotle peppers; guacamole; green salsa made in house; and more.

The market also sells some items shoppers may need for convenience, including milk, eggs or dishwashing soap.

Puffer and Reynoso Ayala are listening to what customers ask for and try to provide it, if not now, then certainly later.

“As we're settling in, we want to make sure what we provide is the best quality and the best flavor,” Puffer said. “So, we don't want to rush ourselves to just get product out.”

Upon request, the market also offers document translation and notarization services.

Puffer, a University of Iowa graduate who works in immigration law, is fluent in Spanish and wanted to assist shoppers who may need these services.

Ándale Cantina opens up across the way

Ándale Cantina Bar & Grill sits less than half a mile across Highway 965 from El Azul Mexican Market. Emilio Estrada, owner of the Ándale Ándale located in the Coral Ridge Mall’s food court, opened the sit-down restaurant in mid-November.

He managed the El Dorado restaurant in the Iowa City Marketplace for years until its closure. In 2016, Estrada opened Ándale Ándale in the Coralville mall.

He and his wife worked long hours serving soft tacos, rice, beans and more to shoppers in a fast-causal setting before they were able to hire help.

Estrada and his family live in North Liberty, and the desire to open a restaurant close to home and serve their community was realized late last year.

Inside, the restaurant with its colorful décor and papel picado hung across its ceilings serves both locals and fans who’ve followed Estrada since his days running a restaurant in Iowa City.

He envisions the North Liberty restaurant as a future local favorite where customers can relax. Rather than start heavily promoting the restaurant and attracting more customers than they can handle, Estrada is focused on top-notch food and service for the people who stop in.

“We’re feeling very happy when some people living on the other side of the town (are) traveling 20 minutes, 30 minutes to come here to visit us and try us,” he said.

Nick Bergus, North Liberty communications director, told the Iowa City Press-Citizen that as the city’s population continues to grow, they expect for its racial and ethnic minority populations to increase.

North Liberty’s population grew from 13,374 to 20,479, according to Census Bureau data. Of its current population, 5.6% identify as Hispanic or Latino, 5.1% as Black or African American, 4.4% Asian, and 7.7% identified as two or more races.

Business growth, including the upcoming University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics facility off Forevergreen Road and the mixed-development that includes a bowling alley along Penn Street, continues for North Liberty.

Bergus said North Liberty’s draw for businesses includes its space to build new properties and its more affluent population, who can afford different services such as going out to eat.

“I also think that we're seeing that increased diversity here in town and I think some of that is some of that is natural. That's where there's going to be growth, but also, I think we've seen as a city, we've committed to additional inclusion initiatives,” Bergus said, referring to the city’s outreach and equity coordinator and conversations happening at city council.

Those efforts, he said, will continue to “support a diverse population base.”

El Azul Mexican Market isn’t exclusively for Hispanic or Latino shoppers.

It’s for everyone.

Reynoso Ayala’s loved ones in Mexico were excited to hear that he opened up a market in Iowa.

“Everybody's so proud about this name and the business too,” he said.

Paris Barraza covers entertainment, lifestyle and arts at the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Reach her at PBarraza@press-citizen.com or 319-519-9731. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

AMC in SW Cedar Rapids permanently closes

The city's Recycling Coordinator and Climate Action Coordinator gave advice on everything from reusable water bottles, to the type of gum that would be better for the environment. President of Xavier Catholic High School welcomes school voucher program. Updated: 6 hours ago. He welcomes the governor's voucher program, saying it...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef

State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy roast beef, cockroach infestations, months-old cheese, mouse droppings and food that was contaminated by construction dust. The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
livability.com

8 Fun Things To Do in Cedar Rapids, IA

If you consider yourself a Cedar Rapids newbie (or just visiting for the weekend!), we have the must-do list for you to complete. Here’s a great list of must-do activities in Cedar Rapids to experience during your first year in Cedar Rapids (or even if you’re a longtime resident!). Trust us, by the end, you will have made some pretty unforgettable memories and learned a ton about your new home.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Retired Horse Ranch Deals With Aftermath Of Break-In

After a recent break-in, a local horse retirement ranch is working on sorting everything back out. Unbridled Spirits Thoroughbred Retirement Ranch, located in Lisbon, is a nonprofit that focuses on retired horses. However, according to reports, over the weekend, someone broke into the horse sanctuary’s office and stole documents and...
LISBON, IA
KCJJ

Two squatters charged with living in abandoned trailer at Iowa City mobile home park

Iowa City Police say two squatters have been charged with Trespassing after they were found living in an abandoned trailer at an Iowa City mobile home park. The Forest View manufactured housing community on Laura Drive is being razed for future development. Police say they received a report just after 5am last Monday of three cars parked at one of the abandoned trailers, with the lights on inside.
IOWA CITY, IA
97X

Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?

Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Artist will pay to remove disputed sculpture from Kirkwood Hotel

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The artist who made a sculpture will pay to remove her sculpture from the Hotel at Kirkwood Community College after she sued, claiming the college had mutilated it. Molly Mason designed the sculpture as a water fountain when it was installed when the hotel opened...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business

A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
TIPTON, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man accused of threatening to shoot citizens and police

An Iowa City man was arrested last week when he threatened to shoot people downtown. The incident occurred Thursday morning at the Old Capitol Mall. Police were called around 10:30 because 19-year-old Emmanuel Joselson of Graslon Drive was threatening to shoot people. While out with the officers, Joselson allegedly made...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa women’s track and field junior Myreanna Bebe breaks Iowa 60-meter hurdle record at Larry Wieczorek Invitational

The Iowa track and field team hosted the Larry Wieczorek Invitational Jan. 20-21. The invitational, honoring former Iowa track and field coach and athlete Larry Wieczorek, brought 15 college programs — including Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin from the Big Ten — as well as individuals from around the globe — to the Iowa Indoor Track Facility.
IOWA CITY, IA
Kristen Walters

Highly-rated grocery store opens in Iowa

A new local grocery store recently opened in Iowa and shoppers are giving it great reviews so far. Read on to learn more. The El Azul Mexican Market recently opened at 415 Community Drive in North Liberty. The new store features freshly baked goods, hot foods, and other Latin American grocery items that are difficult to find in more conventional supermarkets, according to this local source.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man gets 20 years in prison for 2011 taxicab robbery

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 44-year-old Johnathan DeWayne Mitchel has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after robbing a taxi over a decade ago. In the plea hearing, Mitchell admitted he robbed a Century cab on April 29, 2011, and took money and personal effects from the driver. Evidence admitted at the trial, showed the cab driver died of multiple stab wounds she sustained during the robbery. Investigators say Mitchell used the robbery proceeds to purchase crack cocaine.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Coralville man added to list of those charged in Tiffin shooting case

A Coralville man is the latest person charged in connection with a shooting incident in Tiffin last year. 21-year-old Dquavius Kelly of 22nd Avenue was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 10:45 Friday morning. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says on the evening of October 21st, Kelly and...
TIFFIN, IA
WQAD

Iowa man shoots, kills armed intruder

MONTICELLO, Iowa — An eastern Iowa man shot and killed an armed man who broke out a basement window and entered his home, authorities said Thursday. Monticello police were called early Wednesday morning to a home were a man later identified as Patrick O'Brine was found dead, Jones County Attorney Kristofer Lyons said in a statement.
MONTICELLO, IA
Iowa City Press-Citizen

Iowa City Press-Citizen

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

The Press-Citizen is the number one source for Iowa City breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://press-citizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy