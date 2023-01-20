Meet the Iowa City performers ahead of Saturday's Englert Theatre Local Showcase Series concert

Three talented Iowa City performers will take center stage at the Englert Theatre this weekend for the second installment of a new series promoting local musicians.

The Englert Local Showcase Series debuted in December with Aseethe, Yxng Raskal and Psyop.

In the second of three concerts, singer-songwriter Sophie Mitchell, the alt-rock trio Younger and punk rockers Death Kill Overdrive will give audiences a taste of the local music scene at Saturday’s concert.

Sophie Mitchell

Writer, artist and musician Sophie Mitchell released her first single “Your Other One” in 2021, a song about an ending relationship.

Since her first song dropped, Mitchell has performed everywhere from Iowa City’s Rock the Chalk to Gabe’s, and released the songs “Sick Habit” and “I’m Still Here.”

It’s been “fast.” It’s been “overwhelming.”

It has also come with great experiences.

“I think it's challenged me a lot to become just stronger and more confident in myself,” she said.

Songwriting comes easier to the University of Iowa creative writing and English student. It’s an escape from having to write for school.

It’s also more emotional and cathartic, she said.

Mitchell, from Des Moines, has been writing since she was a child. In March 2020, living in her mother’s house, she had more time to reflect on her writing, and realized just how much she enjoyed writing music.

When she arrived at UI and met her producer, things took off.

“It was my first experience with sharing things and it went well,” she said about “Your Other One.”

Mitchell listens to Angel Olsen, Indigo de Souza, Mitski, Phoebe Bridgers, Japanese Breakfast — the “indie girlies” as she puts it.

And Beyonce.

“I definitely gravitate toward people that I perceive as paying special attention to lyrics, probably because I come from that more poetry, literature background,” Mitchell said.

She’s working on her first album and hopes to release it in the spring.

But she’ll also be pursuing her other interests this year, such as printmaking, collaging, photography and making videos. That’s on top of her desire to get more experience in the entertainment industry.

“I just hope people engage with the local scene,” Mitchell said. “It's a great place to experiment with doing art and meet new people and just expand your horizons. It's very important.”

Younger

Amanda Crosby, Sarah Mannix and Rachel Sauter may be the youngest in their families, but Younger “sounded a little better than Youngest,” Crosby said.

In an email to the Iowa City Press-Citizen, the trio explained that they formed in a “low-stakes” way, playing for fun and not with the intent to form a band.

Though that’s exactly what happened in 2014.

“We all met each other through shows and other musician friends in town,” Crosby said. “Rachel and I played in another local band together for a couple of years. We’d go see Sarah play in whatever great thing she was doing at the time. I thought both of them were cool, and I still do.”

“At The Mill, basically,” Sauter added.

The trio has performed at the 80/35 Music Festival in Des Moines, Iowa City venues including what was formerly known as the Iowa City Yacht Club, and the Witching Hour festival. Their album “Night Milk” made Good Morning America’s 50 best albums of 2018 list.

Younger is distinctive for its collaborative approach.

Crosby said that no one comes to practice with a completed song. Rather, they’ll present an idea, usually an instrumental, that they all then play around with.

“For a couple of songs, we’ve even written lyrics collectively by reading old poetry and taking prompts from whatever stands out to us,” Mannix said. “One time we had a big bag of fortune cookies and opened a bunch and took lyrical prompts from those.”

Collaboration minimized conflict and ensured a shared responsibility for making music “worth listening to,” in Crosby’s perspective.

The benefits continue in the form of unexpected songs, Crosby said, and for Mannix, a chance to try new things and step out of her comfort zone when writing a song.

“We all grew up playing and singing in school groups, so our natural approach to working together in a musical setting has some formality built-in,” Sauter said. “Also, we were friends before we were a band. That helps.”

Death Kill Overdrive

You may have seen Death Kill Overdrive perform at Iowa City Pride, Public Space One, Gabe’s or at other gigs in the area.

Or, if you were at the Norðanpaunk festival in Iceland last summer — though the odds of that seem smaller.

For everyone else, that means you have a chance to see them perform at the Englert Theatre.

“We've played on big stages before and it always just feels different for me, because I'm generally used to playing in more intimate spaces where the crowd is really, really close to you and you're really, really close to the crowd and it just feels like you're one in the same rather than I'm on a big stage and you pay to get in type deal,” Oliver Weilein said. “I have no qualms with it, and I think it's a very cool theater. And I'm excited to play.”

Made up of Weilein, Kane Edwards, Molly Enochson and Jeff Keyser, Death Kill Overdrive is a punk rock band.

Before they went by the name Death Kill Overdrive, they were Starry Nights.

As their material changed, and Weilein's arrival, they transformed into Death Kill Overdrive in 2019 with a not-so-serious name only meant to find humor in, he explained.

Or, evoke memories of bands like Five Finger Death Punch and “bad radio metal,” Weilein said.

Edwards and Weilein incorporate levity in their songwriting approach by writing about cats and Weilein's Toyota 4Runner, he said. There’s also a “Life is a Highway” cover in their discography.

But the band doesn’t shy away from music that explores more pressing matters.

“Zero Dollars And Zero Cents,” written by Weilein, is a response to the “pearl clutching” surrounding looting and property destruction during the protests that followed the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

He explained that it felt like it was a distraction, or perhaps a larger concern for some, rather than the issue of police brutality.

Death Kill Overdrive is working on a new album intended to be released later this year. They’re also doing their first U.S. tour, 13 dates across the East Coast and a few shows in the Midwest on their way back.

Englert Local Showcase Series starts at 7:30 p.m.

