Dakota Johnson: I would’ve been another woman Armie Hammer ‘tried to eat’

PARK CITY, Utah — Dakota Johnson joked Armie Hammer would’ve had the opportunity to “eat” her had she starred in “Call Me by Your Name.”

While lauding the film’s director, Luca Guadagnino, at Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance presented by IMDbPro Thursday, the “Lost Daughter” actress quipped she was nearly cast as the movie’s iconic peach.

“Sadly, I wasn’t in [‘CMBYN’]. Luca had asked me to play the role of the peach, but our schedules conflicted.

“Thank God, though, because I would’ve been another woman that Armie Hammer had tried to eat.”

Dakota Johnson cracked a joke about Armie Hammer trying “to eat” her. Getty Images for IMDb

At first, the crack received a few laughs and chortles, but after an awkward pause, Johnson received rapturous applause and cheers.

“Who knew cannibalism was so popular?” Johnson, 33, added, referring to Guadagnino’s most recent project, “Bones and All.”

“Who knew cannibalism was so popular?” the actress asked at Sundance. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Guadagnino, 51, was being honored with the Sundance Institute International Icon Award.

Hammer, 36, has remained in relative seclusion since he was accused of rape by a woman named Effie and sexual misconduct by exes Courtney Vucekovich and Paige Lorenze.

The duo acted alongside each other in “Wounds.”

Vucekovich, the founder of glamour app Flashd, told Page Six in January 2021 that the disgraced “Social Network” star would express his desire to “barbecue and eat” her during their courtship.

“He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it,” she recalled.

Hammer, who has been accused of rape and sexual misconduct, denies any wrongdoing. Instagram/armiehammer

“‘F–k that was weird,’ but you never think about it again,” Vucekovich said of overlooking the odd behavior at the time. “He says, ‘I want to take a bite out of you.’ If I had a little cut on my hand, he’d like suck it or lick it. That’s about as weird as we got.”

Meanwhile, Lorenze, 24, claimed to Page Six that Hammer had used a knife to carve the letter “A” near her vagina .

The actor shares two children with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers. FilmMagic

“I kind of sat back and let it happen,” she told us at the time. “I didn’t really know what to do or say. … As sad as that is, I wanted him to like me and feel like I was down for what he wanted.”

Hammer has vehemently denied any wrongdoing via statements from his attorney.

He remains under investigation. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory,” the statement read.

“[Effie’s] attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve.”

The “Death on the Nile” actor remains under investigation by the LAPD.