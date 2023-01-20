ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, IN

Election Board focuses on vote center sites as deadline approaches

By David Penticuff, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25KhDe_0kLJO6a000

MUNCIE, Ind. − The Delaware County Election Board is assessing potential locations for vote centers throughout the county and for the 2023 municipal election.

Delaware County Clerk Rick Spangler, in a board meeting Thursday, said Republican County Chairman Ed Carroll had presented a list of potential sites for vote centers in the upcoming election as the board goes about ratifying places that where citizens could vote in person on May 2.

Democrat County Chairman Ana Quirk Hunter will also prepare a list of vote center sites and present them on Tuesday at the next board meeting, Spangler said. Then the board will go about hashing out the best sites.

The centers, which have been adopted by most Indiana counties, would allow any voter registered in Delaware County to cast a ballot at the most convenient vote center available in the county. A draft plan written months ago by county election officials named 25 potential sites. A voter's polling place would no longer be tied to a specific precinct where the voter lives. Technology now allows the proper ballot, based on a voter's residency, to be produced for the voter at any one of the county's proposed voting centers.

The election board will need to have a plan approved by March 6 in order to get vote center in use this year, Spangler said.

He said that at this point the owners of the potential sites have not been informed they are under consideration. Criteria under consideration for Muncie vote centers are locations along MITS bus routes as well as being geographically balanced with an eye toward sites near where many voters reside.

Spangler said that locations that receive government money as part of their operation are obliged to host a polling place if requested. But he added that, as a rule, the board is trying to avoid using schools as vote centers. School security has been an issue in setting up polling sites in school buildings while classes are in session.

The county clerk also said the county will need to add at least one more satellite site for early in-person voting. The clerk's office has maintained a site on the first floor of the county building allowing people to vote in the weeks before election day. Spangler said one possible satellite site would be the Delaware County Fairgrounds.

Members of the election board include Spangler, as county clerk, a Republican member, Pete Drumm, and a Democratic member, Ashley Nichols. The Tuesday meeting will be conducted at noon on the second floor of the County Building downtown.

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 MNC

Attorney General says Marion doctor is ‘danger to public’

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office is seeking to strip a Grant County OB/GYN of his medical license after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her during an examination and taking photographs of her private area without her consent. The AG’s investigation reported several other women have come forth...
MARION, IN
FOX59

Indiana state senators make data privacy bill a top priority

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Senate Republicans say one of their top priorities this session is giving Hoosiers more power over what companies do with their personal data. “We want to protect our Hoosiers, and we want them to be assured that the data that they put out there that it’s secured as it’s supposed to be,” […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday

Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Man found shot and killed on east side Indy sidewalk. Man found shot and killed on east side Indy sidewalk. Deputies make arrest after man shot in Monroe County. Deputies make arrest after man shot in...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Community Schools moves up start time for high schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After several public meetings, leaders with Fort Wayne Community Schools have made a decision on start and end times for the next school year. School officials announced Monday start times for middle schools and high schools will be moved to 7:20 a.m. and school will conclude at 2:25 p.m., which is nearly identical to the current schedule for FWCS middle schools.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana

This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police Indianapolis Post forms Criminal Interdiction Squad

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police Indianapolis District Commander, Lieutenant Josh Watson, recently formed a squad of highly motivated, experienced Troopers to focus on criminal activity within the district. The Indianapolis District is comprised of fifty-three Troopers and nine supervisors who patrol the communities within Marion, Hamilton, Boone, Hendricks, Johnson, Shelby, and Hancock Counties. Although much of ISP’s responsibilities are the 200 plus miles of interstate in the Indianapolis District, as a full-service police agency we are committed to all of our communities to provide effective patrols, investigations, intelligence gathering, innovative application of current technology, and all crimes policing efforts. This model has proven to be very effective within several other Indiana State Police Districts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Tracking a winter storm coming to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s and a few flurries around. All eyes are on the winter storm heading our way midweek — let’s get into it. Cold, quiet Monday and Tuesday. Both Monday and Tuesday will be cold with...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Crash at Washington, Anthony boulevards slows traffic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash near Indiana Tech had moving slowly near the intersection Monday evening. Authorities responded to a crash at the intersection of Washington and Anthony boulevards. Police have not provided details on how the crash happened, but the crash had all traffic on Anthony...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Howard County Jail officer charged with battery of inmate

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 22-year-old corrections officer has been accused of using excessive force, causing bodily injury against an inmate at the Howard County jail, according to police. On Jan. 3, The Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a woman inmate saying Corrections Officer Collin M....
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Teens arrested in shooting of another teen

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested two teen males in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old female. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested two teen males in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old female. Indianapolis DEA Agent Discusses Deadly, Narcan-resistant …. Valentines Day Dinner...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRBI Radio

Convicted meth maker, habitual offender sentenced to 20 years in prison

Greensburg, IN — A Greensburg man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to Manufacturing Methamphetamine (Level 2 felony) and admitting to Being a Habitual Offender. Christopher Scott was handed the sentence by Judge Tim Day in Decatur Circuit Court. Prosecutors say Scott has prior...
GREENSBURG, IN
Fox 59

Accumulating snow comes to Indiana Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS – Two pieces of energy will converge on Indiana Sunday morning, which will lead to light accumulating snow across most of the state. A storm system originating in the Central US and another in the Gulf will both pass through Indiana on Sunday and lead to accumulating snow. Snowfall is expected to begin early Sunday morning between around 3-5am. Snowfall will generally remain light, but it will be steady at times across the state. The steadier snow will fall for several hours, beginning to wrap up in the late morning. A widespread 0.5-1.5″ of snow will fall across the state. That being said, there may be a couple narrow bands of moderate snowfall that would account for slightly higher amounts of up to 2-3″. Those bands are expected to line up across North Central Indiana and Southeastern Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Circle Centre Mall | Shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana

We begin the list of the best malls, outlets and stores in Indianapolis with one of the most popular shopping centers in the city: Circle Centre Mall, in this place you will find a wide variety of stores, places to recreate and restaurants where you can enjoy gastronomy and the calm environment.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Star Press

The Star Press

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
865K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy