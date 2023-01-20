Election Board focuses on vote center sites as deadline approaches

MUNCIE, Ind. − The Delaware County Election Board is assessing potential locations for vote centers throughout the county and for the 2023 municipal election.

Delaware County Clerk Rick Spangler, in a board meeting Thursday, said Republican County Chairman Ed Carroll had presented a list of potential sites for vote centers in the upcoming election as the board goes about ratifying places that where citizens could vote in person on May 2.

Democrat County Chairman Ana Quirk Hunter will also prepare a list of vote center sites and present them on Tuesday at the next board meeting, Spangler said. Then the board will go about hashing out the best sites.

The centers, which have been adopted by most Indiana counties, would allow any voter registered in Delaware County to cast a ballot at the most convenient vote center available in the county. A draft plan written months ago by county election officials named 25 potential sites. A voter's polling place would no longer be tied to a specific precinct where the voter lives. Technology now allows the proper ballot, based on a voter's residency, to be produced for the voter at any one of the county's proposed voting centers.

The election board will need to have a plan approved by March 6 in order to get vote center in use this year, Spangler said.

He said that at this point the owners of the potential sites have not been informed they are under consideration. Criteria under consideration for Muncie vote centers are locations along MITS bus routes as well as being geographically balanced with an eye toward sites near where many voters reside.

Spangler said that locations that receive government money as part of their operation are obliged to host a polling place if requested. But he added that, as a rule, the board is trying to avoid using schools as vote centers. School security has been an issue in setting up polling sites in school buildings while classes are in session.

The county clerk also said the county will need to add at least one more satellite site for early in-person voting. The clerk's office has maintained a site on the first floor of the county building allowing people to vote in the weeks before election day. Spangler said one possible satellite site would be the Delaware County Fairgrounds.

Members of the election board include Spangler, as county clerk, a Republican member, Pete Drumm, and a Democratic member, Ashley Nichols. The Tuesday meeting will be conducted at noon on the second floor of the County Building downtown.