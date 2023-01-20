ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pianos About Town looking for artists for 2023 season

By Erin Udell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
Make your mark on one of Fort Collins' pianos about town as the local interactive public art project seeks artists for its upcoming season.

Pianos About Town has put out a call for artists interested in transforming its upcoming lineup of pianos, which are donated, paired with a local artist, painted and placed around town to encourage spontaneous outdoor piano playing.

To apply, artists must submit a letter of intent and concept rendering before 4 p.m. Feb. 28. Selected artists will receive an honorarium of $1,000.

As the application deadline nears, the program will host a virtual presentation about the process Feb. 8, with program staff available to answer any questions at the end of the session, according to Bohemian Foundation, which puts on the program in collaboration with the Downtown Development Authority and Fort Collins' Art in Public Places program.

One-on-one meetings with program staff can also be made by appointment later in the month.

For more information about Pianos About Town or how to apply to become on of its artists, visit fcgov.com/pianos.

