ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

EDITORIAL: GTA Colorado? Polis ain’t playin’

By The Gazette editorial board
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rScak_0kLJNzdZ00
Auto thefts in Colorado have increased 88% since 2017, according to a report released by the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority. Courtesy of the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority

Grand Theft Auto — "GTA" to gamers — is an epic video game series. But it’s no game in Colorado. For the second year running, our state bears the dubious distinction of ranking first in the country for auto theft.

And Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis — standard bearer for a party that has ushered in a wave of soft-on-crime justice “reforms” in the past several years — appears to have had enough. In his annual State of the State address to a joint session of the legislature earlier this week, the governor called on lawmakers to take action on the issue.

"This is an issue that has affected some of you in this room and so many of our fellow Coloradans, and I look forward to working with all of you to find an effective solution," he said.

While that may seem like a “no duh” to rank-and-file Coloradans — plenty of whom have indeed been “affected,” as Polis put it, by the state’s epidemic of stolen vehicles — the fact the governor would buttonhole lawmakers is no small matter. After all, it was the governor who had a hand, literally, in liberalizing state law on auto theft in the first place.

As our news affiliate Colorado Politics noted Thursday, Polis’ plea to the legislature came less than two years after he signed legislation lowering the penalty for some auto theft-related offenses. The 2021 legislation overhauled Colorado's misdemeanor laws and included provisions making it a Class 1 misdemeanor to steal a car if its value is less than $2,000.

The governor didn’t mention that part in his speech this week, of course, but his stance sure came across as an about-face. We’ll gladly take it. As will the general public, which continues to be buffeted by a historic crime wave.

Polis said in his speech he has called on the Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice to "get tough on auto theft sentencing" and that the commission’s sentencing task force "moved that recommendation forward overwhelmingly.”

"I look forward to seeing the General Assembly take up this important recommendation," he told lawmakers.

The proposal’s specifics remain to be seen, and there could turn out to be a lot of wiggle room between what the governor now says he wants, and what he will get from his fellow Democrats who control the legislature.

Many of those legislative Democrats won’t be happy about backsliding from their curious obsession to free ever more of Colorado’s criminal element.

The so-called justice reform movement has cost Colorado dearly over the past several years. From decriminalizing possession of a host of hard drugs, including deadly fentanyl, to allowing a lot of convicted felons to possess firearms once they’re back on the streets, legislative Democrats have sown what beleaguered, law-abiding Coloradans are now forced to reap.

One particularly egregious, and offensive, feature of the 2021 law was its watered-down penalty based on a vehicle’s market value. It essentially tells the worker who owns an early-2000s beater of a pickup that his loss is less important than that of someone who can afford to drive a Porsche.

In reality, it’s probably the other way around; the owner of the stolen pickup likely cannot afford another vehicle.

To his credit, Polis is on the record opposing such upside-down lawmaking, and he says he wants it changed. To his further credit, he appears primed, for now, at least, to press the issue.

But he can’t introduce bills. Only lawmakers can do that. We’ll see what they come up with.

Comments / 30

Dennis Mathistad
3d ago

Of course he isn't going to mention that he signed off on lax penalities for criminals. So now after the country setting lead in this car theft category, he is making it a priority. Now that he has enlightened the legislature, we shall see how serious anybody actually is. My guess is not very. Probably doesn't affect them personally.

Reply
17
Just me
3d ago

2017 when certain words were stricken and replaced with so called comforting on the ears and detour from the original word. TREASON DICTATORSHIP TRUTH ON & ON & ON.

Reply
10
KeepItReal
3d ago

Well the Libs wanted open borders and lighter punishments for minorities so this is why it’s so bad here.

Reply(7)
17
Related
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Polis lowballs Colorado’s soaring crime

Remember that line in Gov. Jared Polis’ State of the State speech last week downplaying Colorado’s crime rate — even as he pledged to fight the good fight?. “Every person deserves a safe home and a safe community, and in three years I want Colorado to be closing in on our goal of becoming one of the top 10 safest states in the country,” Polis said in his fifth annual address to the legislature. “Right now, Colorado falls in the middle of the pack on crime rates, but that’s not good enough. We can and we must do better.”
COLORADO STATE
coloradonewsline.com

Cobalt spent almost $500K for abortion, support costs in Colorado following Dobbs decision in 2022

The Cobalt Abortion Fund spent nearly half a million dollars on abortion procedures and support services for patients following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer, a figure that is more than double its entire spending in previous years and represents an exponential increase in the requests for help the organization is receiving from pregnant people seeking abortion care.
COLORADO STATE
lamarledger.com

Colorado Democrats prepare ban on assault weapon sales

A bill that would ban the sale, manufacture, importation and transfer of assault weapons — and define what those firearms are — will soon enter the gun regulation debate at the Colorado Capitol. The proposal, sponsored by Democratic state Reps. Andrew Boesenecker and Elisabeth Epps, drops earlier draft...
COLORADO STATE
pagosadailypost.com

OPINION: A Speech to Put NIMBYs on Notice?

This op-ed by Quentin Young appeared on Colorado Newsline on January 19. Roughly a third of the way into the annual State of the State address delivered by Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday before the Colorado General Assembly, he said, referring to the state’s housing crisis, “We need more flexible zoning.”
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado wolf importation hasn’t started yet, but one rancher feels he's already at the epicenter

The last known wolf in Colorado was killed in 1943, but now wolves have returned to Colorado through migration from Wyoming. In 2019 two lone wolves with radio collars were detected in the state. By 2021 a pack that included six wolf pups was confirmed in Northwestern Colorado. Colorado rancher Don Gittleson has so far been at the epicenter of wolf predation — the animals are predators who don't care if the prey is owned by ranchers. His ranch is north of Walden, which is...
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Colorado may end the ultimate age-discriminating work question: How old are you?

Asking someone their age is considered impolite. But asking a job candidate? That’s perfectly legal. A bill at the state legislature would change that, at least in Colorado, and prohibit companies from fishing around for an age by asking about high school or college graduation dates. Older job candidates never know if that little number got in the way of a callback so this proposal would eliminate that doubt.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Frustration grows over slow progress at Colorado’s gun violence prevention office

Colorado lawmakers say they want to see more progress, including grant programs and educational campaigns, from an office they created a year and a half ago to prevent gun violence. The Office of Gun Violence Prevention, housed within the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, launched in July 2021 and was part of a […] The post Frustration grows over slow progress at Colorado’s gun violence prevention office appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

COVID cases spike at local school

A Colorado school sent a note to parents informing them that multiple teachers had COVID. FOX31's Kim Posey is learning more. A Colorado school sent a note to parents informing them that multiple teachers had COVID. FOX31's Kim Posey is learning more. Denver weather: Partly sunny with possible flurries. Denver...
DENVER, CO
coloradosun.com

Zornio: Why we should tax the rich, instead of eliminating income taxes in Colorado

With tax season under way, it seems only fair to scrutinize how many pennies I will have left in my pocket after paying Uncle Sam. Am I paying too much? Better yet, are you?. For the most part, I don’t mind paying taxes so long as they are within reason and I’m not paying more than my fair share. After all, taxes are a necessary part of social responsibility. By each contributing a portion of our hard-earned money to a larger honey pot, we can have the tools necessary for society to function. I’m OK with this, and you should be, too.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy