Livingston County, MI

Commissioners approve three-year agreements with sheriff's lieutenants, sergeants

By Patricia Alvord, Livingston Daily
 4 days ago

The Livingston County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to approve two separate contracts with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office lieutenants and sergeants.

Tuesday, commissioners approved a three-year agreement with the Michigan Association of Police Representing Sheriff Lieutenants.

According to County Administrator Nathan Burd, the board approved an agreement with the Police Officers Labor Council Representing Sergeants on Jan. 3.

Both agreements will run from Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2025. The contracts cover six lieutenants and 17 sergeants.

The top and base pay ranges are $82,604 to $91,396 after three years for lieutenants, and $72,509 to $81,546 for sergeants.

Lieutenants and sergeants will receive a 3% raise this year, and a 2% raises in 2024 and 2025.

There are no new benefits or insurance changes, Burd said.

Negotiations are currently ongoing with the union representing deputies, Burd said.

Livingston Daily reporter Patricia Alvord can be reached at palvord@livingstondaily.com.

