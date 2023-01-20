Meet the nominees in Offensive Football for the Coastal Empire High School Sports Awards

The Savannah Morning News, with the Coastal Empire High School Sports Awards program, presented by Georgia Port, is proud to announce the nominees for Offensive Football Player of the Year. The winner will be announced during the live show this spring (date and venue to be announced). The program is produced with support from Chatham Orthopaedic Associates.

During the live show, these nominees will be honored, along with the athletes of the year in 23 other sports. Nominated athletes who RSVP will receive a free ticket to the event thanks to sponsors. Additional tickets may be purchased on the show’s website, which will be coming soon.

The Coastal Empire High School Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country. Last year’s show can still be viewed online at this link. This year, one school from the area will win a $1,000 donation to its school’s athletic department. More details on that are coming soon.

Here are all the nominees for Offensive Football Player of the Year:

Jaden Boone, Sol C. Johnson High School, SR

Doopah Coleman, Calvary Day School, SO

Jayden Evans, Effingham County High School, JR

Ravon Grant, Richmond Hill High School, SR

Jep Hudspeth, Savannah Christian, SR

Luke Kromenhoek, Benedictine Military School, JR

Malachi Lonnon, New Hampstead High School, JR

Jake Merklinger, Calvary Day School, JR

Zach Pearson, New Hampstead High School, JR

Jalin Scott, Calvary Day School, SR

Pauly Seeley, New Hampstead High School, SR

Asher Sigmon, Benedictine Military School, SR

Carlos Singleton, Liberty County High School, JR

Zo Smalls, Savannah Christian Preparatory School, SO

Michael Smith, Calvary Day School, JR

Keion Wallace, Effingham County High School, SR

Jacobe Ward, Benedictine Military School, SO

Thomas Zimbalatti, Richmond Hill High School, SO

