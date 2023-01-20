A delayed appearance of the season's first measurable snowfall sent many Central Mass. residents searching for shovel and scrapers stowed since last spring.

While communities north of Worcester, notably Ashurnham and Fitchburg, were treated to a morning blanket of snow, prompting some schools to close for the day, Worcester and surrounding towns didn't see the white stuff until late morning.

Until Friday, it had been an idle season for snowblowers. Before the Friday snow, Worcester was about 20 inches below its season average for mid-January (27.5 inches).

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Brushing up on winter as first measurable snowfall arrives in region