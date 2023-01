OXFORD — Firefighters from Oxford and surrounding towns battled a house fire at 60 Leicester St. Thursday evening.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. The structure has been vacant for some time.

Flames filled the 2½-story building as crews arrived shortly after 8 p.m.

Firefighters from Oxford, Leicester, Spencer and Auburn were among those on scene.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Flames fill empty house in Oxford