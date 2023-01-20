Just Thinking: Column ending but writing will continue

In what might have been 1979, I was invited to a nearby elementary school to talk to students about writing.

The children were led into the school gym, where they sat cross-legged on the floor while teachers paced the perimeter like border collies holding a herd. When I’d said whatever I had to say and asked for questions, the first one – “Do you have a horse?” – was the template for all the questions that followed: “Do you have a dog?” “Do you have a fish?” “Do you have two dogs?” The border collies shook their heads in exasperation, but I was delighted.

On impulse, I offered a typewritten description of the experience to the local newspaper editor, who took the pages and – right then, right there – asked if I’d be interested in writing a regular column.

Of course, I accepted. Being offered newspaper space is like having someone walk up to you on the street and say, “Do you want this house? And this million dollars? And this other house?” It’s a privilege and an honor that I’ve appreciated every single minute for … well, a lot of years. Decades. Even the time my column was returned to me in tiny pieces inside an envelope, I had the sense to realize somebody had at least read it.

Early columns tended to focus on my adjustment from city living to country living. Urban garbage was trundled to the curb according to a rotating color calendar. In the country, residents were responsible for separating their trash into compost, burnables and detritus to be hauled away by whatever company you chose to hire.

Trash burning is long gone, of course, at least at our house. Nowadays we compost, recycle and wheel what’s left to the road every week. The process I once considered novel has been automatic for years.

Writing while raising two small girls (and while meticulously dividing the trash) was hectic at times, but I was aware even then that I preferred this real-life version of Dance Dance Revolution to the one that featured working off the property and arranging for daycare. The pay grade wasn’t great, but we got along.

The girls were in school when I took an office job, which led to a newspaper, where, speaking of adjustments, I learned to write on a screen instead of on a yellow legal pad. Newspaper work consumed me for years, during which I had a number of fairly meaningless titles and became a better writer. I should be. I’ve had enough practice.

Through it all, I wrote the column. Our daughters grew up; I no longer described cringey parenting moments (such as when my older daughter rolled down her car window and shouted at another driver what I’d just said in jest: “Don’t you dare take our parking space!”) and started describing college visits. They married fine husbands and had magnificent children. The grandchildren have made a few column appearances. Dogs have been known to sprawl on the page as well.

My subject matter wasn’t weighty. I’d been told at the outset to avoid religion, politics and bowling scores, and I have, especially the bowling scores.

Now here we are, my final ThisWeek column. I’ll continue writing; it’s what I do. But I’ll miss this space, and I’ll miss even more those who read my words. Readers who wrote to me, whether once or regularly, I consider friends I’ve never met. Some I actually did meet. All the better.

I’m reminded of the time I had reason to send a card to someone who knew me through my column. Later, I couldn’t remember if I’d sent the card or just thought about sending it, so I sent another. This time, the recipient called me and listened as I jabbered on about sending cards and second guessing and writing again and so on. Then she said, in the flat tones of one stating the obvious, “You really are just like your column, aren’t you?”

Usually, I contend I’m not at all like my column, but this time, I couldn’t argue.

Finally, to all my ThisWeek colleagues, especially managing editor Lee Cochran and former community editor Dennis Laycock, thank you. For everything.

Margo Bartlett can be reached at margo.bartlett@gmail.com.