Jamestown, NY

yourerie

Winter is finally waking up

ERIE, PA – So far this winter has been soft with not that much snow and no real cold air. But just in time for the heart of winter, the weather pattern is looking more winter-like. A relatively weak storm is currently moving through the region with light, wet...
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Power Outage Darkens Jamestown Area Thursday Morning

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A mid-morning power outage is impacting the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities territory. Just before 9 a.m. Thursday many households and businesses reported a loss of power. While the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities is investigating a cause, most of Jamestown and the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Chautauqua Lake Tax Failure Leaves More Questions Than Answers

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – After five years of formal discussions, leaders in Chautauqua County are back to the drawing board after failing to secure a reliable funding source to help manage Chautauqua Lake’s health. Last week, the Chautauqua Lake Protection and Rehabilitation Agency shot down a...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wrfalp.com

City Council Moves Forward with Restore NY Application for Furniture Mart Building Redevelopment

Jamestown City Council has approved moving forward with a $2 million Restore New York application to redevelop the Furniture Mart Building. Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said they increased the request amount to $2 million because that’s the limit. The original Restore New York Application approved in September 2022 only requested $500,000 in grant funding.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua Property Donated to Charitable Land Trust

A 40-acre property in Chautauqua has been donated to the Foundation for Sustainable Forests (FSF), a land trust based out of northwestern Pennsylvania. The donors, Chautauqua residents Subagh Singh Khalsa and Linda Winkelstern, want to see the property forever protected as a healthy, working forest. The Winkelsterns, who retired recently as longtime Co-Directors of the Mystic Heart Meditation Program at Chautauqua Institution, acquired the property about 12 years ago.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

NWS Issues Winter Weather Advisory for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a winter weather advisory for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties from 1:00 PM Sunday until 1:00 PM Monday. Forecasters are calling for widespread snow through early Sunday evening, followed by lake-enhanced snow Sunday night into Monday morning. Expect three to five inches of snow, with the greatest amounts across the Chautauqua Ridge. Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions, which could impact the morning commute.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Overnight car accident leaves hole in Erie church

Police responded to an accident at a local church just before 2 a.m. Friday. When crews arrived, they found a car that had crashed into the basement of the Antioch Baptist Church in Erie, leaving a significant hole in the building. No injuries reported. However, the driver was taken to the hospital to get blood […]
ERIE, PA
wrfalp.com

Body Found In Lake Erie Identified As Missing Ohio Man

The body found near Canadaway Creek on the shore of Lake Erie has been identified as an Ohio man. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that 30-year old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake, Ohio has been identified as the victim. He was reported missing in November 2022 after he had gone kayaking on Lake Erie near the town where he lived.
SHEFFIELD LAKE, OH
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man killed in overnight shooting on East Ferry

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Police say they responded to the 200 block of East Ferry Street just after 4:30 a.m., where a 39-year-old male had been shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene […]
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

North East police respond to reported bank robbery

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The North East Police Department is seeking potential tips about a reported bank robbery on Jan. 23. According to the North East Police Department, the suspect entered Key Bank (27 E. Main St. in North East) and passed a note demanding money. The suspect then fled on foot. The suspect reportedly was wearing […]
NORTH EAST, PA
2 On Your Side

Woman shot in Buffalo overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was shot overnight. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. near the 100 block of Orlando Street. Police said a 29-year-old Cheektowaga woman was shot during some type of argument at a party. She was taken to ECMC where...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

A community staple closes after 36 years

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Facebook post was made announcing the local bakery, Dessert Deli will be closing its doors permanently on Feb. 11. The bakery has been serving all of Buffalo for 36 years; for 26 years, Trish Mullaney owned the bakery. "We've had a long great run. It's...
BUFFALO, NY

