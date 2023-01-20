Read full article on original website
yourerie
Winter is finally waking up
ERIE, PA – So far this winter has been soft with not that much snow and no real cold air. But just in time for the heart of winter, the weather pattern is looking more winter-like. A relatively weak storm is currently moving through the region with light, wet...
wnynewsnow.com
Power Outage Darkens Jamestown Area Thursday Morning
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A mid-morning power outage is impacting the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities territory. Just before 9 a.m. Thursday many households and businesses reported a loss of power. While the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities is investigating a cause, most of Jamestown and the...
wnynewsnow.com
Chautauqua Lake Tax Failure Leaves More Questions Than Answers
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – After five years of formal discussions, leaders in Chautauqua County are back to the drawing board after failing to secure a reliable funding source to help manage Chautauqua Lake’s health. Last week, the Chautauqua Lake Protection and Rehabilitation Agency shot down a...
WKBW-TV
Push to add stop arms to Route 33 after woman dies in car during the blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday afternoon, Edie Syta looked through photos of her mom, Stasia Syta. "My mom was just a beautiful person inside and out," Syta said. She said it's hard to believe it's been nearly one month without her. "I really wish my mom was here...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Tire Center Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Warren, McKean, Elk Counties Sunday
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Warren, McKean, and Elk Counties beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 22). The advisory runs until 4 a.m. on Monday. Snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of two to...
Over 8″ Snow Headed To Orchard Park This Week
More snow is definitely on the way in Western New York. Wednesday looks like the most crucial day for snow. Across Western New York will see times of freezing rain, snow, and sleet. Orchard Park, New York will get hit the most with 8.4 inches of snow on Wednesday.
Hochul announces $19M for Dunkirk, Wellsville & Lancaster
The announcement took place Monday morning.
wrfalp.com
City Council Moves Forward with Restore NY Application for Furniture Mart Building Redevelopment
Jamestown City Council has approved moving forward with a $2 million Restore New York application to redevelop the Furniture Mart Building. Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said they increased the request amount to $2 million because that’s the limit. The original Restore New York Application approved in September 2022 only requested $500,000 in grant funding.
Sweet Buffalo Monday: Hamburg resident looking for kidney donor
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 26-year-old Brianna Digiacomo of Hamburg has been battling polycystic kidney disease her whole life. After her body rejected a kidney from a loved one during her first surgery a few years ago, she is looking for a kidney donor to save her life. Diagacomo, her aunt Tara Ziemann and close family […]
chautauquatoday.com
Chautauqua Property Donated to Charitable Land Trust
A 40-acre property in Chautauqua has been donated to the Foundation for Sustainable Forests (FSF), a land trust based out of northwestern Pennsylvania. The donors, Chautauqua residents Subagh Singh Khalsa and Linda Winkelstern, want to see the property forever protected as a healthy, working forest. The Winkelsterns, who retired recently as longtime Co-Directors of the Mystic Heart Meditation Program at Chautauqua Institution, acquired the property about 12 years ago.
chautauquatoday.com
NWS Issues Winter Weather Advisory for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a winter weather advisory for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties from 1:00 PM Sunday until 1:00 PM Monday. Forecasters are calling for widespread snow through early Sunday evening, followed by lake-enhanced snow Sunday night into Monday morning. Expect three to five inches of snow, with the greatest amounts across the Chautauqua Ridge. Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions, which could impact the morning commute.
wrfalp.com
Special City Council Voting Session To Approve Restore NY Application for Furniture Mart Building
Jamestown City Council will hold a special voting session tonight to vote on a Restore New York funding application. The City of Jamestown is applying to Empire State Development for $2 million in Restore New York Communities Initiative funding to redevelop the Furniture Mart Building. This application replaces a previous...
Overnight car accident leaves hole in Erie church
Police responded to an accident at a local church just before 2 a.m. Friday. When crews arrived, they found a car that had crashed into the basement of the Antioch Baptist Church in Erie, leaving a significant hole in the building. No injuries reported. However, the driver was taken to the hospital to get blood […]
Buffalo police investigating shooting incident on Orlando Street
According to police, a 29-year-old Cheektowaga woman was shot on Orlando Street just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
wrfalp.com
Body Found In Lake Erie Identified As Missing Ohio Man
The body found near Canadaway Creek on the shore of Lake Erie has been identified as an Ohio man. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that 30-year old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake, Ohio has been identified as the victim. He was reported missing in November 2022 after he had gone kayaking on Lake Erie near the town where he lived.
Buffalo man killed in overnight shooting on East Ferry
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Police say they responded to the 200 block of East Ferry Street just after 4:30 a.m., where a 39-year-old male had been shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene […]
North East police respond to reported bank robbery
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The North East Police Department is seeking potential tips about a reported bank robbery on Jan. 23. According to the North East Police Department, the suspect entered Key Bank (27 E. Main St. in North East) and passed a note demanding money. The suspect then fled on foot. The suspect reportedly was wearing […]
Woman shot in Buffalo overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was shot overnight. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. near the 100 block of Orlando Street. Police said a 29-year-old Cheektowaga woman was shot during some type of argument at a party. She was taken to ECMC where...
A community staple closes after 36 years
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Facebook post was made announcing the local bakery, Dessert Deli will be closing its doors permanently on Feb. 11. The bakery has been serving all of Buffalo for 36 years; for 26 years, Trish Mullaney owned the bakery. "We've had a long great run. It's...
Body of missing kayaker found in Western New York after more than 2 months
The body of a kayaker who had been missing for more than two months has been found in Western New York. WOIO reports a body was discovered Friday near the shore in the town of Dunkirk in Chautauqua County, about 40 miles south of Buffalo. The remains were identified as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake, Ohio, according to the Ohio Attorney General.
