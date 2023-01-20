When you’re on the crypto train, you hear a lot about crypto debit cards. But is it still worth it? This article will cover the pros and cons of using such cards. A cryptocurrency debit card is a payment method that allows you to spend your cryptocurrency holdings in the same way you would spend cash at a store. By loading up your crypto onto the debit card and then using it like a regular credit or debit card, you can buy goods or services just as if they were priced in dollars.

1 DAY AGO