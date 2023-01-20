ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Whatever Your Flavor: Find it at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair

KEARNEY, NEB. — "Whatever Your Flavor" you'll find it at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair. The Nebraska State Fair board met Friday in Kearney to discuss money, events and all things State Fair. Most importantly they announced the theme for the 2023 event. The theme revealed by the State...
Hemp production regulations could soon change in Nebraska

GILTNER, Neb. — Compared to many other states, Nebraska performed poorly when it comes to hemp production, and that’s according to the U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) 2021 Hemp Acreage and Production Survey. The 2021 survey collected data for hemp grown in the...
Former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts sworn in as U.S. Senator

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts was officially sworn into office as a U.S. Senator on the floor of the Senate and was officially seated as a member of the 118th U.S. Congress Monday. “There is no higher honor than serving the people of Nebraska, and representing...
