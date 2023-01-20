ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

VB Boys and Girls Club gets new Cox Innovation Lab

By Aesia Toliver
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RN1jQ_0kLJN6cD00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)– Children at the TownBank Rosemont Boys and Girls Club in Virginia Beach have a new place to learn. It’s called the Cox Innovation Lab.

It was made possible with a $20,000 grant from the James M. Cox Foundation. The goal is to provide students access to advance their computer literacy skills.

The Innovation Lab will give the children going to the Boys & Girls Club the freedom to explore their interests in STEM, all while providing those without a computer or internet access a way to get connected.

President and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia, Kevin Wills, says the impact this made was almost immediate.

“The first day they came into the innovation lab they were just screaming, jumping around, very excited. The first project they did was robotics and coding with those robots to have a competition between them so we immediately saw the impact on our kids and the way they can learn with this new technology,” said Will.

This innovation lab is one of 5 Cox recently donated across the country. Staff at ECPI University assembled it.

“It’s just a blessing for our kids and will impact thousands of kids for years to come,” Will added.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach school earns national distinguished school award

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Bayside Sixth Grade Campus was named a 2022-2023 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Distinguished School. Only two schools from each state receive this award every year. Bayside is being acknowledged for showing exceptional performance for two years in a row. This recognition...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools

Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Rivers Casino draws crowds on first day

The hundreds who lined up in the cold outside Rivers Casino Portsmouth ahead of the opening, and the thousands who turned out throughout the day, said they were happy to have a new way to have fun in the 757. Rivers Casino draws crowds on first day. The hundreds who...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Grand Gamble: Tuesday marks first full day for Rivers Casino Portsmouth

WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Grand Gamble: Tuesday marks first full day for Rivers …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Portsmouth landmark sold, new business to take the …. WAVY-TV 10's Brett Hall reports. NSU Spartans wins HBCU marching band of the year. Poll: Virginians support expanded mental...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Renewed push to stop human trafficking in Hampton Roads

There is a renewed push to stop human trafficking in Hampton Roads, as the area is high risk for human trafficking since so many people come here for work, coupled with the tourism opportunities. Renewed push to stop human trafficking in Hampton …. There is a renewed push to stop...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton retiree wins $200K on lottery scratcher

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man recently won the $200,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Money Stacks scratcher. Wayne Smartwood says he knew right away he had won, but didn’t want to celebrate too much until he knew for sure, the lottery said in a a release on Monday. The retiree bought the ticket at the Little E. Food Store at 313 Buckroe Avenue in Hampton, and said he has no immediate plans on how to spend the winnings.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

55K+
Followers
25K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy