John Reed Stark criticizes the crypto people for blindly opposing the SEC. He mentions the phrase “Regulation By Enforcement” to be “Bogus”. John Reed Stark, a former SEC official has penned down his opinion about the phrase “SEC Regulation By Enforcement (RBE)”. He thinks the expression is “bogus”, which is used by the “Big Crypto” to misguide the actions taken by SEC.

1 DAY AGO