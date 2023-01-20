ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Defense One

It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
msn.com

A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show

A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto despite living with his parents, according to public records cited by The Australian. Darren Nguyen's crypto trading business, PO Street Capital, is registered at his parents' house in the suburbs of Sydney, Australia. The firm made around $7 million in profit after tax for the fiscal year ending June 2021, per the documents, which were filed with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission.
Markets Insider

Former top FTX engineer who lived in Sam Bankman-Fried's Bahamas penthouse is trying to cut a deal with fraud prosecutors, report says

FTX's ex-chief engineer last week met prosecutors probing the crypto exchange's collapse, per Bloomberg. Sam Bankman-Fried's ex-roommate Nishad Singh could become the 3rd top FTX exec to cut a deal. Prosecutors hope Singh will shed light on Bankman-Fried's political donations, per Bloomberg. Another former top executive at FTX could be...
Ballotpedia News

District court affirms president’s authority to increase federal contractor minimum wage

Judge John J. Tuchi of the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona on January 6, 2023, rejected a challenge from a coalition of states and held that President Joe Biden (D) did not exceed his authority when he issued an executive order directing the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) to promulgate regulations increasing in the minimum wage for federal contractors.
msn.com

Sam Bankman-Fried's secret 'backdoor' discovered, FTX lawyer says

Bankruptcy lawyers said Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda had access to a $65 billion credit line from FTX. The customer loans were made available via a backdoor created by FTX cofounder Gary Wang, they said. The money was used for luxury purchases like planes, parties, and political donations, the court heard. Slide...
CoinDesk

Justice Department Announces Major International Crypto Enforcement Action

The U.S. Justice Department announced a major international cryptocurrency enforcement action at noon ET on Wednesday. The press conference was led by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and other speakers included Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite Jr. of the Justice Department's criminal division, U.S. Attorney Breon Peace of the Eastern District of New York, the FBI's associate deputy director, Brian Turner, and Treasury Department Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo.
thenewscrypto.com

Former SEC Official Endorses Current SEC Actions

John Reed Stark criticizes the crypto people for blindly opposing the SEC. He mentions the phrase “Regulation By Enforcement” to be “Bogus”. John Reed Stark, a former SEC official has penned down his opinion about the phrase “SEC Regulation By Enforcement (RBE)”. He thinks the expression is “bogus”, which is used by the “Big Crypto” to misguide the actions taken by SEC.
theblock.co

Securities and Exchange Commission’s ‘regulation by enforcement’ is stalling crypto, Grayscale CEO says in WSJ

Grayscale Investments CEO Michael Sonnenshein said the Securities and Exchange Commission’s “regulation by enforcement” approach is preventing bitcoin from advancing in the U.S. Grayscale Investments shares a parent company with Gemini, the crypto lender that recently filed for bankruptcy protection. Grayscale Investments CEO Michael Sonnenshein bashed the...
The Verge

Crypto lender Nexo fined $45 million for violating securities law

The cryptocurrency lending firm Nexo has been sanctioned by the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) for offering and selling unregistered securities, as part of the latest efforts by regulators to crack down on the crypto industry. Announced via an SEC press release on January 19th, Nexo has been fined $45 million for failing to register the offer and sale of a cryptocurrency lending product, Earn Interest Product (EIP), which promised returns on deposited crypto.
financefeeds.com

SEC joins CFTC and DoJ in charges against Avraham Eisenberg for draining Mango Markets

“As we allege, Eisenberg engaged in a manipulative and deceptive scheme to artificially inflate the price of the MNGO token, which was purchased and sold as a crypto asset security, in order to borrow and then withdraw nearly all available assets from Mango Markets, which left the platform at a deficit when the security price returned to its pre-manipulation level.”
bitpinas.com

Promising Earnings of Up To 50% Per Month, SEC Flags FDMS Business

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a warning to the public regarding FDMS Business and Marketing Solutions Inc., which is allegedly soliciting investments without the necessary license and/or authority from the Commission. The company, which operates under the name Affiliate Learning Program, is offering investment plans with promised...
u.today

Pro-Ripple Lawyer Shares Evidence on Why SEC Is Wrong About XRP: Details

