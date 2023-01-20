AHS' Mason Graham, Jameson Garcia sign letters of intent to play college football

For most people, signing a National Letter of Intent to play collegiate sports is something they can only dream of. Signing to play at a Division I university, more often than not, is also a mere fantasy.

Yet, on Thursday night at Amarillo High School, Mason Graham and Jameson Garcia made it their reality.

The Sandies duo signed to play college football beginning this fall — Graham will play at New Mexico State University, while Garcia will play at Incarnate Word.

"This really is such a blessing," Graham said. "I have dreamed of this for a long time, and I know J-Mo has dreamed of this for a long time. God has really blessed me. ... I'm super excited for the opportunity."

Last season, Graham was the starting quarterback for the Sandies — throwing 21 touchdowns compared to just 11 interceptions and was seventh in the Panhandle for passing yards with 2,211 while completing 62% of his passes via Amarillo Globe-News statistics. He also rand for 174 yards and six touchdowns.

Used in hybrid role as a junior, Graham will be asked to convert to tight end with the Aggies. His 6-foot-5, 220-pound frame should help with that as he hopes to help NMSU go to back-to-back bowl games for the first time in program history.

The Aggies finished last season on a three-game winning streak with a 7-6 overall mark and capped it off with a victory in the Quick Lane Bowl — their first bowl appearance since 2017. NMSU is set to join Conference USA next season.

"I think they're building a really good program there," Graham said. "(Head) coach (Jerry) Kill and coach (Tyler) Wright recruited me and they're building something really special there. I can't wait to get down there and be a part of it."

Garcia leaves Amarillo High as one of the most successful receivers in program history. He ended his time with more than 2,400 career receiving yards and 33 touchdowns, including 850 yards and eight touchdowns last year.

Garcia had a dozen Division I offers, half a dozen from FBS schools and at least one Power Five program in Washington State. In the end, he chose to head to San Antonio for one of the most prolific passing teams in the FCS. New head coach Clint Killough was previously the receivers coach and heavily recruited Garcia to the team.

"I'm blessed," Garcia said. "It's a dream come true for sure. I'm so grateful to be in this position."

Garcia will participate in track this spring and says he has his eyes set on some school records. Graham is hoping to help the Sandies' basketball team win district and make a run in the playoffs.

After that, it's all about college football. Their high school coach believes when the time comes, they'll both be up to the task.

"I'm so thankful for both of these young men," Sandies coach Chad Dunnam said. "I'm proud of what they've done for our program and our high school. The leaders that they are, the kids they are, they're role models. I'm so excited for the men they're going to develop into, I'm excited to watch their careers, and I'll tell you this much, both of them are going to go on and make great, great men in this world. It's encouraging and exciting."

