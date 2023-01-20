ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

AHS' Mason Graham, Jameson Garcia sign letters of intent to play college football

By Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BeUbi_0kLJMzfm00

For most people, signing a National Letter of Intent to play collegiate sports is something they can only dream of. Signing to play at a Division I university, more often than not, is also a mere fantasy.

Yet, on Thursday night at Amarillo High School, Mason Graham and Jameson Garcia made it their reality.

The Sandies duo signed to play college football beginning this fall — Graham will play at New Mexico State University, while Garcia will play at Incarnate Word.

Hereford's Nickilah Whatley signs to play volleyball for New Mexico JC

"This really is such a blessing," Graham said. "I have dreamed of this for a long time, and I know J-Mo has dreamed of this for a long time. God has really blessed me. ... I'm super excited for the opportunity."

Last season, Graham was the starting quarterback for the Sandies — throwing 21 touchdowns compared to just 11 interceptions and was seventh in the Panhandle for passing yards with 2,211 while completing 62% of his passes via Amarillo Globe-News statistics. He also rand for 174 yards and six touchdowns.

Used in hybrid role as a junior, Graham will be asked to convert to tight end with the Aggies. His 6-foot-5, 220-pound frame should help with that as he hopes to help NMSU go to back-to-back bowl games for the first time in program history.

The Aggies finished last season on a three-game winning streak with a 7-6 overall mark and capped it off with a victory in the Quick Lane Bowl — their first bowl appearance since 2017. NMSU is set to join Conference USA next season.

Palo Duro's Jaime Carrillo, West Plains' Sydney Lanigan are AGN Athletes of the Week

"I think they're building a really good program there," Graham said. "(Head) coach (Jerry) Kill and coach (Tyler) Wright recruited me and they're building something really special there. I can't wait to get down there and be a part of it."

Garcia leaves Amarillo High as one of the most successful receivers in program history. He ended his time with more than 2,400 career receiving yards and 33 touchdowns, including 850 yards and eight touchdowns last year.

Garcia had a dozen Division I offers, half a dozen from FBS schools and at least one Power Five program in Washington State. In the end, he chose to head to San Antonio for one of the most prolific passing teams in the FCS. New head coach Clint Killough was previously the receivers coach and heavily recruited Garcia to the team.

"I'm blessed," Garcia said. "It's a dream come true for sure. I'm so grateful to be in this position."

Garcia will participate in track this spring and says he has his eyes set on some school records. Graham is hoping to help the Sandies' basketball team win district and make a run in the playoffs.

After that, it's all about college football. Their high school coach believes when the time comes, they'll both be up to the task.

"I'm so thankful for both of these young men," Sandies coach Chad Dunnam said. "I'm proud of what they've done for our program and our high school. The leaders that they are, the kids they are, they're role models. I'm so excited for the men they're going to develop into, I'm excited to watch their careers, and I'll tell you this much, both of them are going to go on and make great, great men in this world. It's encouraging and exciting."

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: AHS' Mason Graham, Jameson Garcia sign letters of intent to play college football

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

School and business closings for Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Tuesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business closures/delays:. Roosevelt County offices...
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Darrell Dwayne (Tater-Tot) Baston

Darrell Dwayne (Tater-Tot) Baston passed away January 15, 2023, in Lubbock, TX. He was born August 28, 1960, to Harold Gene, Sr. and Elizabeth Earlene (Dick) Baston, in Pampa, TX. Darrell attended Pampa High School and went on to become a skilled heavy equipment operator, working in the oil fields.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Winter Weather Closures/Delays for Jan. 24

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Texas Panhandle prepares for winter weather coming early Tuesday, entities are expected to have cancellations or delays throughout Tuesday. KAMR Local 4 News Chief Meteorologist John Harris said that he expects the snow to begin for parts of the Texas Panhandle around 2 a.m. Tuesday, with the region accumulating […]
AMARILLO, TX
KXAN

Where is the coldest city in Texas?

It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Winter weather incoming!

After a chilly weekend, we’re looking to stay that way for Monday, with mostly cloudy skies, highs in the 40°s, and breezy southwest winds. Tonight is where things get interesting. An incoming system looks to take a very favorable track for us, arriving right around midnight, and bringing the high possibility for several inches of heavy, wet snow for a bulk of the area.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

'Lady ButterScotch' files to run for Amarillo Mayor

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Tonya Winston, also known as Lady ButterScotch, is running for Amarillo mayor. Winston said she filed her paperwork to run on December 16, 2022. But it was not official until Wednesday, the first day of the filing period. She kicked off her campaign on Jan....
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo set to host job fair Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo invites the community to a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Amarillo Downtown Library. According to a COA press release, Amarillo’s HR Department will be present at the event to meet and network with citizens about available opportunities. For […]
AMARILLO, TX
koxe.com

Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?

From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Train and semi crash shuts down FM 2943 east of Hereford

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A train and semi crash has shut down Farm-to-Market Road 2943 just east of Hereford. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Cindy Barkley said on Monday evening, a train crashed into the trailer of a truck tractor on FM 2943 and U.S. 60. No injuries were...
HEREFORD, TX
KFDA

Community reacts to Johnson Tank Farm fire near Borger

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A refinery’s ‘tank farm’ in Hutchinson County sent six workers to the hospital on Tuesday. At approximately 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, a fire occurred at the Borger Complex in Borger, Texas. Emergency personnel immediately responded. The fire was extinguished, and all personnel were accounted for. Six individuals were transported to area hospitals to receive medical attention. Precautionary air monitoring conducted outside of the complex indicated no readings of concern. All appropriate regulatory notifications were made. The safety of our people, the community, and the environment are of the utmost importance to our company, and these priorities will guide our efforts as we investigate the cause of the incident. We thank our emergency responders, local and state emergency services and Hutchinson County Local Emergency Planning Committee for their assistance throughout this incident.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Body found west of Amarillo confirmed to be man missing since June

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Human remains found in December near Indian Hill and Hope Road have been confirmed as that of a man missing since June. Wade Benjamin Pierce, 28, was reported missing on June 6, 2022, after family members had not seen him for six days. The...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Freda Powell Using City Email for Mayoral Campaign

According to her ballot application, mayoral candidate and Councilwoman Place 2 Freda Powell is utilizing her official city email address as for her campaign. On the application, which has been published by the city, Powell wrote “freda.powell@amarillo.gov” in a box asking for a public email address used to “receive campaign related emails.” The email address listed by Powell on the application was provided to her by the City of Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy