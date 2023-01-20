The KML Varsity Girls team took on the 6th ranked Germantown Warhawks and got blown away. We did not play well and most of that is due to Germantown playing so well. The team fought and battled even when the outcome was decided. The effort was much better than the outcome. Maddie Leffel and Amanda Hillman led the offense with 13 and 8 points respectively. The team understands that there is a difference between playing good teams and winning against good teams. The girls will continue to compete to win. The Chargers will lick their wounds, but they will be back. They are resilient like a super ball: The harder they are thrown to the ground, the higher they will rebound.

