Hartford, WI

kmlchargers.com

Girls Varsity Basketball gets Crushed by Germantown 90 – 45

The KML Varsity Girls team took on the 6th ranked Germantown Warhawks and got blown away. We did not play well and most of that is due to Germantown playing so well. The team fought and battled even when the outcome was decided. The effort was much better than the outcome. Maddie Leffel and Amanda Hillman led the offense with 13 and 8 points respectively. The team understands that there is a difference between playing good teams and winning against good teams. The girls will continue to compete to win. The Chargers will lick their wounds, but they will be back. They are resilient like a super ball: The harder they are thrown to the ground, the higher they will rebound.
GERMANTOWN, WI
kmlchargers.com

Girls Varsity Basketball beats Slinger 44 – 36

KML varsity girls basketball team got back to thier winning ways in a non-conference game vs. the Slinger Owls. The Chargers overcame poor shooting from the 3 point line to pull away for an 8 point win. The usual suspects led the scoring: Makenzie Luehring scored 19 and Maddie Leffel scored 14. This time the duo did the majority of their scoring by attacking the lane. This ability to score in the lane will be a key if the Chargers are going to accomplish most of the team’s end-of-season goals. If KML can find offense going to the basket, it will lead to more Free Throws, more open inside/out three point opportunities, and more efficient offense.
SLINGER, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Football Expected to Retain Excited Recruiting Assistant

Throughout the staff changes, the Wisconsin Badgers have been sorting through their current staff. Ultimately, it is up to Luke Fickell to decide whether or not to keep any left over staff from Paul Chryst. Thus far, Fickell has made some astounding hires and changes, most notably the hire of Phil Longo. However, one recruiting assistant was informed that he will continue to live out his football dreams.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Wisconsin-Northwestern game rescheduled for Monday

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers’ date with the Wildcats is back on, just a few days later than planned. Wisconsin will travel to Northwestern on Monday and tip off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT. The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Northwestern’s team.
MADISON, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Sober-ish Wisconsin: Luxe Golf Bays

If you're looking for the next group activity to do that doesn’t necessarily revolve around eating or drinking, you have come to the right place. Welcome to Soberish Wisconsin, the place to go for ideas for what there is to do. Guests can also enjoy food and drinks from...
FRANKLIN, WI
spectrumnews1.com

I-43 closures expected in Glendale this week

GLENDALE, Wis. — The City of Glendale shared updates Monday on the I-43 closures, happening as part of the North-South project. On Monday through Thursday, Jan. 23 to 26, there will be a full closure on I-43 Northbound and I-43 Southbound overnight, from Brown Deer to Mequon Rds. There is a contingent closure on Friday, Jan. 27. These closures are for the bridge demolition on County Line Rd.
GLENDALE, WI
MyStateline.com

Snow covered roads Sunday morning

According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
WISN

13th St. and W. College Ave. reopens: Oak Creek Police

OAK CREEK, Wis. — UPDATE. Oak Creek police updated the "active threat situation" Polic say "The area of 13th St and W College is now open again" This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
OAK CREEK, WI
oregonobserver.com

The Oregon Culver’s has a tentative opening date

Culver’s has a target opening date for its new Oregon location, according to the franchise’s Director of Public Relations and Communication Eric Skrum and Village of Oregon President Randy Glysch. Residents can mark Monday, March 27 on their calendars as a reminder to potentially stop by 1075 Park...
OREGON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

16-year-old killed in crash in neighboring Fond du Lac County, WI | By Lt. Nick Kahnke

January 21, 2023 – Fond du Lac, Co., WI – On Saturday, January 21, 2022, at 3:25 a.m., deputies with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Mount Calvary Fire Department and Mount Calvary EMS, were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Golf Course Drive east of Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah, Fond du Lac County.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
97ZOK

Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois

A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
ROCKFORD, IL

