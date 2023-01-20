Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT #232 sold for 800ETH. But in truth, the sales of BAYC NFTs or Cryptopunks tell us very little about the NFT market. On “CT” (that’s Crypto Twitter to the uninitiated) there was a little bit of jubilation on the morning of November 23rd. As news broke that Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT #232 sold for 800ETH, just shy of $1 million at current prices, we were treated to countless tweets pointing to the folly of talking about bear markets, the “Crypto Winter”, or, indeed, that NFTs were dead. Few believe the latter statement, of course, but the sale of the Bored Ape was heralded by some as proof that the NFT market was still vibrant. Indeed, it was framed as the perfect riposte to a story posted earlier this year, namely that a Bored Ape purchased by Justin Bieber for $1.3 million was now valued at around $69,000.

