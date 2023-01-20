‘The Pod Generation’ Review; Emilia Clarke & Chiwitel Ejiofor Are Having A Baby In This Thoughtful But Flat Comedy/Drama [Sundance]

Read full article on original website
‘Kokomo City’ Review: These Beautiful Ladies Have A Lot To Say [Sundance]
PARK CITY – One of the best accomplishments a documentary can pull off is making its audience uncomfortable. Maybe even squirm in their seats a little. And the trans women at the center of D. Smith’s directorial debut, “Kokomo City,” have no problem in that department. Yes, even for the most seemingly “liberal” and “progressive” of audiences. In fact, they’ve had just about enough of everyone taking advantage of their bodies and questioning their agency. And they are relishing the spotlight Smith is giving them.
‘Landscape With Invisible Hand’ Review: An Ambitious But Unfortunate Failure From Filmmaker Cory Finley [Sundance]
Cory Finley burst out of the cinematic gate, like many a playwright-turned-filmmaker before him, with a voice firmly in place. In his debut film “Thoroughbreds” and its follow-up “Bad Education,” he precisely, skillfully, and mercilessly created characters who were, for the most part, amoral monsters—but who you kinda-sorta rooted for anyway because they did what they did so wittily and unapologetically.
‘Rotting In The Sun’ Review: Jordan Firstman Is Daringly Annoying In Sebastián Silva’s Sly Meta-Comedy [Sundance]
If Jordan Firstman did not exist, it would be necessary for Sebastián Silva to invent him. “Discomfort rooted in class friction” and “the perverse amusement of watching people be annoying” rank high on the list of stalwart indie filmmaker Silva’s favorite recurring themes, and no modern type marries the two quite as handily as the social media influencer, that plague of shamelessly promotional non-celebrities who adopt the entitled mindset of fame long before breaking into the industry sector accommodating it. With a whopping 804,000 followers on Instagram and a writers’ room credit on TV’s “Search Party” — a kindred work skewering the affectations of self-absorbed millennials — the hirsute and hip Firstman is farther along in his career than most guys peddling a feed of thirst traps and front-facing-camera bits charitably categorized as “humor.” But he’s one of them all the same, an insatiably gay hard-partier emboldened by his measure of notability, at once pushy and loud and horny and solipsistic.
‘You Hurt My Feelings’ Review: Nicole Holofcener Is Back On Her Game In A Tender, Funny Julia Louis-Dreyfus Vehicle [Sundance]
There was a time when it seemed like every movie trailer for every single comedy began with bouncy music and a voice-over artist explaining cheerfully, “[NAME OF PROTAGONIST] had it all!” But at the beginning of Nicole Holofcener’s “You Hurt My Feelings,” Beth (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) does, in fact, seem to have it all: she’s in a long-lasting marriage with a successful therapist, they have a great apartment on the Upper West Side, their 23-year-old son Eliot (Owen Teague) is writing his first play, she teaches writing at the New School, and she’s just finished her second book. “We’re so lucky,” she and her husband, Don (Tobias Menzies), tell each other at the conclusion of another anniversary dinner. And they are. But!
‘Fremont’ Review: An Afghan Insomniac Tries To Find Purpose In A Refreshingly Unique & Jarmuschian-Esque Indie Dramedy [Sundance]
“I don’t spend much time thinking,” says 20-something Donya (Anaita Wali Zada), a troubled and displaced Afghan insomniac, to her doctor in the terrific, breakthrough indie “Fremont.” Why? he asks inquisitively. “Too busy with my social life,” she answers, with confidence so cool and so far from the truth, it’s laugh-out-loud comical.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Secretly Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen
Lisa Marie Presley’s eldest daughter Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen reportedly welcomed their child recently. According to Us Weekly, the Zola star rep confirmed that she and Smith-Petersen welcomed a baby girl. However, it was not disclosed when Keough had the little one. Riley also revealed the newest addition to the Presley family in her speech, which was read by Smith-Petersen, at her mother’s memorial service at Graceland.
‘Talk To Me’ Review: YouTube Sensations RackaRacka Conjure Evil Spirits & A Damn Good Time [Sundance]
“From the YouTube sensations…” isn’t exactly the phrase you want to hear going into a film — horror or otherwise. This set-up brings a certain amount of baggage that the audience will be hard-pressed to shake, regardless of the filmmaker’s talent. And yet, 2023 has already seen some promising works come from content creators on the online video platform, like festival sweetheart and experimental viral sensation “Skinamarink.” Now, against all odds, another hit film might be birthed by the purveyor of a billion pet videos, with a decidedly less experimental but darkly fun approach.
‘Past Lives’ Review: Celine Song Delivers a Bittersweet and Stunning Romance in Directorial Debut [Sundance]
Spanning three time periods and two continents, “Past Lives,” the directorial debut of Celine Song (“Endlings”), tells the story of two childhood friends and sweethearts pulled apart by time, circumstance, and fate. They come back together and end in a way that might subvert the romantic fantasies of the audience — but this only shows the important roles people play in our lives, even if it’s not what we expected.
“Bad Behaviour” Review: Jennifer Connelly is Magnificent in Alice Englert’s Gleefully Cynical Feature Debut [Sundance]
Actor-turned-filmmaker Alice Englert’s “Bad Behaviour” is a dirty bomb of a movie, and it almost seems intentionally devised to keep the viewer off-balance. What at first appears a rather obvious send-up of self-help culture turns into a take-no-prisoners assault on narrative expectations and norms, all the while painting a pointed portrait of a truly complicated protagonist, the kind of character whose motivations and intentions are so slippery, you can barely make up your mind about her before she gives you a reason to change it again.
‘Young. Wild. Free.’ Review: A Stylish, Young Black Love Story Loses The Plot [Sundance]
Brendon (Algee Smith) isn’t a bad kid. An aspiring artist living in Los Angeles, in his last month of high school, the pressures of his daily life, however, are beginning to overwhelm him. His mother, Janice (Sanaa Lathan), is not only working long hours to support the family, but she’s also with his loafing stepdad drug dealer (Mike Epps). Meanwhile, her precocious little sister and brother are mostly cared for by him. His life transforms when Cassidy (a breakout Sierra Capri) enters a convenience store bedecked in a bedazzled ski mask and pink fur coat to rob the joint. She immediately becomes attached to him, and the pair, in “Badlands” fashion, traverse their suffocating world.
‘The Starling Girl’ Review: Eliza Scanlen Shines in This Deeply Felt Coming-Of-Age Drama [Sundance]
Richard Pryor used to do a bit on the differences between Black and white churches – one that was often revised and revisited by his many imitators in the decades that followed. But one thing he got particularly right, beyond the lameness of the hymns and the restrained quality of the ministers, is the eerie quiet of white churches, the way that the fires of hell and the sins of man can be described in tones barely more threatening than a hot dish recipe. Laurel Parmet’s “The Starling Girl” is set in and around such a church, a tightly-knit Christian fundamentalist community, and it reflects that unnerving modesty. This is a movie that barely speaks above a whisper, even when its characters are howling in pain inside.
‘Flora And Son’ Review: Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Eve Hewson Make John Carney’s Familiar Musical Sing [Sundance]
John Carney makes musicals. He’s one of the few filmmakers today who makes them exclusively or even extensively; he’s the only one of that group whose musicals are, consistently, any good. (Sorry, Rob Marshall stans.) He doesn’t make old-school, characters-burst-into-song musicals because even he’s not that much of a masochist; instead, he tells stories set in the world of music about singers and songwriters and musicians and bands so that the songs can grow organically from the events on screen without temporarily shutting down the reality of a dramatic narrative. But even within these stricter confines, his musicals preserve the critical idea of musical theater: songs are the most direct communication of emotion – you can sing things you can never say because they’re too personal, too vulnerable, too much. His latest, “Flora and Son,” is a tiny lil’ wisp of a movie with nothing particularly new to say or an especially fresh way to say it. But damned if it doesn’t sock you right in the ticker anyway.
‘5 Seasons of Revolution’ Exclusive Clip: Lina Tells The Heart Wrenching 10-Year Story of War in New Documentary ‘5 Seasons of Revolution’
Heading into the first weekend of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, many filmgoers likely have their schedule tightly planned for what films they are viewing for the next week. If it isn’t there already, one film to add to your schedule is “5 Seasons of Revolution” by Lina. The film, nominated for the Grand Jury Prize and already on lists such as our 52 Films Directed By Women to Watch in 2023, follows a young independent filmmaker and reporter, Lina, as she spends a decade undercover to document the Syrian revolution.
‘Cat Person’ Review: Emilia Jones And Nicholas Braun Shine In Gripping, Uneven Adaption Of Viral Sensation [Sundance]
Margaret Atwood said it best: “Men are afraid that women will laugh at them. Women are afraid that men will kill them.” This age-old discrepancy in the way the two genders experience the world is written both at the initial frame and very heart of Susanna Fogel’s mercurial “Cat Person,” a fiendishly playful relationship-gone-bad quasi-thriller with a sense of humor about its own unknowability. The two parties (who are barely in a relationship) are a beautiful, inquisitive 20-year-old college student testing the limits of her own sexual powers and a painfully average thirtysomething guy dying to impress her via clueless means. So what happens when the former realizes he isn’t what she wants, abruptly pulls away, and bruises the latter’s male ego?
Jason Segel Wrote a Live-Action ‘Space Ghost’ Film
Twenty years ago, it was obvious that Judd Apatow‘s “Freaks and Geeks” would be a launching point for countless careers in comedy. But the last decade has proven that this was a group of actors who would only get more interesting with age. Case in point: Jason Segel, whose work in television on projects like “Dispatches From Elsewhere” and now “Shrinking” track a signifcant evolution in his work as an artist. And so it is both a little surprising and not-at-all surprising that Segel’s most recent project is an adaptation of “Space Ghost,” a character whose evolution almost mirrors that of the actor himself.
‘Drift’ Review: Cynthia Erivo Stars In An Impressionistic, But Hollow Refugee Drama [Sundance]
Based on the 2013 novel “A Marker to Measure Drift” by Alexander Maksik, set just after the Second Liberian Civil War in 2003, “Drift” aims for impressionistic insight but is ultimately manipulative and reductive. Maksik’s screenplay, which he co-wrote with Susanne Farrell, sees its heroine Jacqueline (Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”) as nothing more than a vessel to explore an outsider’s view of the trauma inflicted by war. Director Anthony Chen (“The Wet Season”) does his best to elevate the story with sumptuous visuals, but that alone cannot redeem the film’s hollowness.
‘All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt’ Review: Raven Jackson Delivers A Potent Tribute To Black Life [Sundance]
A memory, tinged with aching rawness, emerges in “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt,” the feature debut by writer/director Raven Jackson. This memory briefly foretells the knotting stream of remembrances that roots our protagonist, Mack (played in these early childhood scenes by a sage Kaylee Nicole Johnson). It begins in 1970, with young Mack’s hands caressing a fish’s scales before throwing the suffocated creature back into the glinting water. It then jumps to her hands softly holding a fishing reel, its pole stretched across the frame. Her father, Isaiah (Chris Chalk), calmly guides her toward the catch. The director then steers us to a shot of Mack’s fingers swirling in the cloudy silt around the river’s current, and finally to two fish, one a catfish, that her father says they will not throw back.
Lauren Ash & More Stars To Recur In Disney Channel Series ‘Kiff’: Exclusive Theme Song Reveal
Major names have joined the recurring cast of Kiff, the new Disney Channel animated series premiering on March 10 at 8 p.m. and March 15 on Disney+. HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal that the recurring voice cast includes Lauren Ash, James Monroe Iglehart, Rhys Darby, Kate Flannery, and Eugene Cordero. James...
‘My Animal’ Review: A Moody, Trippy Queer Werewolf Romance Is Limited, But A Remarkably Assured Debut [Sundance]
Like most teenagers, Heather (non-binary actor Bobbi Salvör Menuez), a social misfit who lives in a rural town in northern Canada, has a strict midnight curfew to adhere to. But unlike other teenagers, staying out for longer has a much more dangerous effect on her. We learn that in the opening scene of “My Animal,” — the camera trains its gaze on the red-headed Heather sitting in a dark room watching a werewolf movie while slowly transforming into a werewolf herself, her eyes glowing and her breath heaving. It’s a condition that director Jacqueline Castel suggests Heather inherited from her father, Henry (Stephen McHattie) — and although the film doesn’t interpret her attacks as a family curse, it still complicates Heather’s already existing feelings of alienation.
‘You People’ Review: Jonah Hill & Eddie Murphy’s Comedic Chops Can’t Save A Corny, Superficial Family Comedy
How do you make the norm abnormal for the sake of comedy? Interracial/mixed-race families are so ordinary these days (I’m part of one as we speak), but comedy often has to exaggerate our differences to strike at deep laughs that speak to deeper, uncomfortable truths. That’s fair enough, and writer/director Kenya Barris’ (“Black-ish”) well-intentioned family comedy, “You People,” certainly seems to have the plan to use racial misunderstanding, misfires, and mis-intentions, to create a funny, insightful dialogue about families, love, and race in America today. So it’s a real shame that the film is, ultimately, very mid, broad, and corny because the film, co-written and starring Jonah Hill, really sparks to life vibrant humor at first, shows tons of promise, and has an outstanding cast, not the least of them is the comedic presence of the great Eddie Murphy, putting in the work this time and seemingly really showing up to play.
