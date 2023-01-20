BALTIMORE — Marylanders are feeling the pinch of rising egg prices - a grocery store staple that has seen a sharp increase over the last few months. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average price for eggs was $1.79 per dozen in December 2021, but last month, that surged to $4.25 a dozen! This marks a 400 percent increase from last year! THB Bagelry and Deli, which has six locations across Maryland, is feeling the pressure of these soaring prices. Each restaurant goes through about 350 dozen eggs per week, costing them $13,500 - a big jump from last year....

