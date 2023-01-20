Read full article on original website
Former WMATA General Manager Wiedefeld May Be Maryland’s Next Transportation Secretary
Maryland’s new Gov. Wes Moore (D) is close to naming former Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld as his transportation secretary, according to four sources who are not authorized to talk about the decision publicly. Moore’s spokesperson says no offer has been made and the process is ongoing. Wiedefeld,...
Wbaltv.com
Light accumulation expected in Maryland Wednesday morning
|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @TTasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @DalenciaWBAL | @wbaltv11. A colder storm system on Wednesday could coat parts of Maryland with a trace to an inch of snow, Meteorologist Ava Marie explains.
foxbaltimore.com
WEATHER ALERT | Next weather-maker to bring hazardous mix of rain & snow to Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Our next weather-maker is on its way and depending on its timing, track, and how much cold air stays involved, it could mean the first accumulating snow of the season for at least some of us. The timing on the reliable High Resolution Rapid Refresh Computer...
mocoshow.com
$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; $2 Million Winning Scratch-Off Sold in Maryland
A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket sold at the Safeway located at 116 University Boulevard West in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 23. The ticket was purchased on Sunday, January 22. Additional details about winners across the state of Maryland, including a player that won a $2 million prize on a scratch-off ticket, below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
Local Maryland businesses deal with surge of egg prices
BALTIMORE — Marylanders are feeling the pinch of rising egg prices - a grocery store staple that has seen a sharp increase over the last few months. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average price for eggs was $1.79 per dozen in December 2021, but last month, that surged to $4.25 a dozen! This marks a 400 percent increase from last year! THB Bagelry and Deli, which has six locations across Maryland, is feeling the pressure of these soaring prices. Each restaurant goes through about 350 dozen eggs per week, costing them $13,500 - a big jump from last year....
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland snow risk increasing for weekend weather-maker
Our snowless winter in Baltimore continues but now, most computer models agree on a risk for snow... to varying degrees... especially north and west of Baltimore this weekend. Even the consistently all-wet American (GFS) Computer Model now paints in at least some limited snow north and west of the Beltway Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, especially on unpaved surfaces. In this situation, Baltimore "officially" would still be left snowless.
dcnewsnow.com
Two People Dead After Maryland House Fire
Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. D.C. Defenders’ Player Spotlight: DE Jacub Panasiuk …...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Weekend Getaways in Maryland You Must Try
Are you looking for a list of the best weekend getaways in Maryland? If so, we have you covered with the best places to visit!. Although Maryland is one of Americans smallest states, it is jammed pack with so many exciting weekend getaways! Maryland is known for the Chesapeake Bay, epic waterways and byways, and it’s capital city Baltimore!
WUSA
Escaped prisoner caught after days on the run in Maryland
Police took 27-year-old Jeremiah Ballard into custody. State police say he managed to slip out of the correctional facility in Carrol County last week.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Peace of Mind: Causes of panic attacks and tips on coping
Many people have anxiety now and then, but for some it's more than that. In our "Maryland Peace of Mind" segment we're talking about panic attacks. Joining us is Dr. Crystal Watkins a psychiatrist with MedStar Health.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Settlement Reached with Baltimore Pet Store After Alleged Violation of Puppy Mills Law
Per the Maryland Attorney General’s Office: Upholding his commitment to protecting the public from those who violate consumer laws, Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown announced today that his Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with Charm City Puppies, Inc. and its owner, Wayne Cossentino (Charm City Puppies). The Division alleged that Charm City Puppies violated the Consumer Protection Act when it sold puppies to consumers in violation of the “No More Puppy Mills Act.”
Bay Net
License Plate Pick 5 Play Pays $50,000 To Annapolis Man
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A weekend Maryland Lottery enthusiast from Annapolis played a combination of a license plate number for Pick 5 in the Sunday, Jan. 15 evening drawing and won $50,000 on a $1 straight bet. Asked what he likes about playing the Lottery, the Anne Arundel County man...
Ocean City Today
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Maryland history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Maryland using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Maryland
A major discount supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new grocery store location in Maryland next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocer Aldi will be opening its newest Maryland supermarket location in Denton, according to the company's website. The supermarket will also be offering a "sneak peek" of the new grocery store location on January 25th.
Wbaltv.com
Wintry mix in parts of Maryland come Sunday
|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @TTasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @DalenciaWBAL | @wbaltv11. A wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow are in the forecast for the northern Baltimore suburbs Sunday evening into early Monday morning.
wypr.org
Here’s why workers are digging Chesapeake Bay blue crabs out of the mud this month
Shaun Miller, a biologist with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources measures blue crabs from the Chesapeake Bay. Every year about this time, crews from Maryland’s and Virginia’s natural resources departments head out onto the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries on boats. Workers are dredging the muddy bottom in the water for crabs, not for the steamer, but for research. It’s called the winter dredge survey. State employees use the information they get to develop harvest regulations for commercial crabbers.
mocoshow.com
Maryland Listed as “9th Worst State to Retire In” According to Study
With 25% of all nonretired adults having no retirement savings, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Best States to Retire, with Maryland coming in at #42– the 9th worst of all states. “To help retirees find a safe, enjoyable and wallet-friendly place to call...
Bay Net
Local Resident Spontaneously Saves An Injured Bald Eagle
ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – On the morning of January 18th, St. Mary’s County resident Jennifer Harvey was on her way to work after dropping off her daughter Reagan at school when suddenly, she saw a bald eagle lying in the middle of the road. With resolute immediacy, she pulled her truck off to the side of the road in order to help the injured animal.
Prince George’s Democrats choose Del. Alonzo Washington to fill vacant Senate seat
If confirmed by Gov. Wes Moore, Del. Alonzo Washington would replace former Sen. Paul Pinsky to represent District 22. The post Prince George’s Democrats choose Del. Alonzo Washington to fill vacant Senate seat appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Ocean City Today
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Maryland using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
