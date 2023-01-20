Read full article on original website
Related
fourfourtwo.com
Quiz! Can you name each of these countries' most expensive footballers?
10 minutes on the clock, 30 players to guess. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the last 100 players to score a Premier League hat-trick?. When Mohamed Salah made his move from Roma to Liverpool,...
fourfourtwo.com
Quiz! Can you name the Lazio line-up from the game against AC Milan in 2001?
11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the Tottenham Hotspur line-up from the game against Fulham...
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool to fund massive rebuild with shock Mohamed Salah sale: report
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah only committed to a new contract last summer: now one report says he could be sold. Liverpool are going to sell talismanic attacker Mohamed Salah to fund a full-scale rebuild, with Fenway Sports Group continuing the sell-to-buy policy that has taken the Reds to the top of the game.
fourfourtwo.com
Chelsea report: FOUR targets lined up, including Everton duo
Chelsea want to bring in Anthony Gordon and Amadou Onana before the end of the January window, as well as a new right-back. Chelsea are heading towards a frenzied end to the January transfer window as they reportedly look to complete deals for four players including Everton’s Anthony Gordon and Amadou Onana.
fourfourtwo.com
Southampton vs Newcastle United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Carabao Cup clash
Southampton vs Newcastle United live stream and match preview, Tuesday January 24, 8pm GMT. Southampton vs Newcastle United live stream and match preview. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox.
Manchester United report: Harry Kane weighing up options - and £80m Old Trafford move could be one of them
Manchester United could have the chance to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur for £80m this summer.
FourFourTwo
Lionel Messi future in doubt as Argentina great decides against PSG renewal: report
Lionel Messi is no longer interested in signing an extension with PSG and could be available as a free agent this summer.
fourfourtwo.com
Gareth Bale announces he will make PGA Tour debut in February after retiring from football
The Welshman is set to compete at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his first venture after professional football. Gareth Bale has confirmed he will make his PGA Tour debut at next month's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, just two weeks after announcing his retirement from professional football. Bale hung up...
Comments / 0