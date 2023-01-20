ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

11th annual Civic Theatre Play Festival changing some rules this year

By Margaret Christopherson, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, Ind. − For the 11th annual Play Festival through Civic Theatre of Greater Lafayette, plays ranging from one minute and up to 10 minutes will be accepted.

Each year, Civic Theatre holds the 10-Minute Play Festival. This year, the event is being shaken up a bit by accepting plays as short as one minute or as long as 10. Additionally, scripts will be accepted from any Hoosier throughout Indiana, as opposed to the surrounding 14 counties.

“For 10 years, this annual festival has been one of the highlights of Civic Theatre’s season. We want to build on that momentum to bring an even greater variety of writers and stories to our audiences and actors,” Raquel Lopez, artistic director for Civic Theatre, said in a release. “The talent pool of playwrights throughout Indiana is robust and they are creating exciting stories and characters. And producing one-minute plays in the festival alongside plays up to 10 minutes long will confirm how funny, emotional, and memorable a well-written moment can be."

Participants in the festival can submit one one-minute play and one up-to-10 minute play scripts for judging. The deadline for submission is March 1 at 4 p.m. ET or until 50 scripts have been received per category.

Submitted scripts must be sent as either an attached PDF or Word document in an email to playfest@lafayettecivic.org. The subject line should consist of the playwright's last name, the play title and the submission category - that being either one-minute plays or up-to-10 minute plays.

Within the body of the email should there be the name of the play, its category and the writer's contact information. Name, physical address, e-mail address and phone number must be included.

The following is a list of other submission rules stated by Civic Theatre, verbatim:

  • Playwrights must be 16 years and older to submit
  • Submissions must be plays only. Musicals will not be accepted.
  • Please submit only one script per message.
  • Plays must not have been produced or published prior to submission.
  • Plays that are longer than 1 minute or longer than 10 minutes, depending on the category, will not be accepted.
  • The cast size is limited to five people; casts will include actors ages 18 and older, only.
  • Scripts should have simple production elements. Directors will have four chairs, a kitchen table and two cubes as set pieces.
  • Scripts must have simple costuming and technical requirements.

All winning playwrights will be contacted by Civic Theatre of Greater Lafayette prior to a public announcement on April 10. The play festival will take place June 23-25.

Margaret Christopherson is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email her at mchristopherson@jconline.com and follow her on Twitter @MargaretJC2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: 11th annual Civic Theatre Play Festival changing some rules this year

