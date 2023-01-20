‘The Longest Goodbye’ Review: Ido Mizrahy’s Mars Mission Doc is a Fascinating Inside Look at the Mental Struggles NASA Astronauts Face on Extended Space Expeditions [Sundance]

Read full article on original website
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Earth’s inner core has recently stopped spinning, and may now be reversing the direction of its rotation, according to a surprising new study that probed the deepest reaches of our planet with seismic waves from earthquakes.
‘5 Seasons of Revolution’ Review: A Powerful Testament to the Impossible Work of Reporting Your Own Country’s Implosion [Sundance]
You don’t get very far into “5 Seasons of Revolution” before you realize something is off with one of the documentary’s participants. That person is Susu, a friend of the film’s director (simply credited as “Lina”). Along with Lina, Susu is a member of a secret group of Syrian activist journalists whose efforts to document the country’s revolution and publicize its government’s human rights abuses are chronicled here. Susu’s appearance is uncanny: her hair flickers between dark brown and transparent, her face seems to jump away from her head when she moves, and her skin looks too smooth, as if an Instagram filter has been cranked all the way up on it. As a title card informs us, Susu is a deepfake: a real person who has had her face digitally swapped with someone else’s.
‘5 Seasons of Revolution’ Exclusive Clip: Lina Tells The Heart Wrenching 10-Year Story of War in New Documentary ‘5 Seasons of Revolution’
Heading into the first weekend of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, many filmgoers likely have their schedule tightly planned for what films they are viewing for the next week. If it isn’t there already, one film to add to your schedule is “5 Seasons of Revolution” by Lina. The film, nominated for the Grand Jury Prize and already on lists such as our 52 Films Directed By Women to Watch in 2023, follows a young independent filmmaker and reporter, Lina, as she spends a decade undercover to document the Syrian revolution.
‘Fremont’ Review: An Afghan Insomniac Tries To Find Purpose In A Refreshingly Unique & Jarmuschian-Esque Indie Dramedy [Sundance]
“I don’t spend much time thinking,” says 20-something Donya (Anaita Wali Zada), a troubled and displaced Afghan insomniac, to her doctor in the terrific, breakthrough indie “Fremont.” Why? he asks inquisitively. “Too busy with my social life,” she answers, with confidence so cool and so far from the truth, it’s laugh-out-loud comical.
