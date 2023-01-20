A pedestrian trying to cross the street outside of a sidewalk was killed Friday night when he was struck by a car on 10th Avenue North in Greenacres. A West Palm Beach motorist was traveling westbound in the 5300 block of 10th Avenue North when the pedestrian improperly tried to cross the roadway, violating the motorist’s right of way, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report. It is unknown where the pedestrian was before the collision but when he tried to cross the street, he was outside of the crosswalk and not near an intersection, the report stated.

GREENACRES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO