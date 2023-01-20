Read full article on original website
Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside ParkKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Vero Beach SAFIR Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
Presenting The 2023 Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonSebastian, FL
foxsports640.com
Father of 11-year-old taken from bus stop, fatally shot days after daughter’s return
RIVIERA BEACH, FL– The father of an 11-year-old who was reunited with his daughter after she was taken from a bus stop has been shot to death. 49-year-old Willis Williams…
WPBF News 25
Police looking for who shot and killed a Riviera Beach man
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police are investigating a homicide in the area of 100 block of West Street in Riviera Beach that took place Saturday, around 3:39 p.m. According to police, upon arrival patrol units found a 49-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Never miss anything: Sign...
californiaexaminer.net
Man Shot And Killed On West 18th Street Close To Midtown Grocery
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — On Saturday afternoon, a man was fatally shot in the neighborhood of a Riviera Beach convenience store. Brittany Collins, a spokeswoman for the Riviera Beach Police Department, stated that officers responded to a shooting that took place shortly after 3:30 p.m. near Midtown Grocery, which is located in the 100 block of West 18th Street.
WPBF News 25
FULL AUDIO: Officials release Fort Pierce mass shooting 911 calls
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Authorities have released the 911 calls in the deadly mass shooting that took place Monday in Fort Pierce. Eight people were shot and four others were injured after someone opened fire during a family-friendly Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. A 29-year-old mother from Fort...
Father of 5 shot to death days after reuniting with missing daughter
Family and friends confirm with WPTV that Willis Williams Jr., commonly known as "Man-Man," was the man gunned down Saturday evening near the Midtown Grocery at Avenue E and West 19th Street.
MURDER SUICIDE WELLINGTON? Police Investigating Two Dead From Gunshots
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE at 3:34 p.m. ET: According to police, the suspect’s name is Stephen Smith, DOB: 7/19/1977. The victim’s family has invoked Marsy’s Law. WELLINGTON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two people were found dead in a house in Wellington early Friday evening and now police are […]
cbs12.com
Fatal double shooting in Wellington being investigated as a murder-suicide: PBSO
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man and woman were killed in a shooting in Wellington. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said at around 5 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to Balsan Way in the Olympia subdivision in Wellington. When deputies arrived, they said they found a man and...
cw34.com
Police investigating two deaths near Wawa in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating two deaths in Palm Springs. According to a PIO with the Palm Springs Police Department, on Jan. 22, two dead bodies were found near the Wawa on Lake Worth Road and Congress Avenue. This is believed to be an isolated incident.
WPBF News 25
Opening Statements begin in trial for man accused of beating woman to death, setting her on fire during home delivery
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jorge Lachazo, a delivery driver, is on trial for the murder of 75-year-oldEvelyn Udell in Boca Raton. The trial, which is a non-jury trial, began Monday morning with opening statements from both the prosecution and the defense. The prosecution argued that Lachazo had every...
cw34.com
Police identify man's body found behind house in Fellsmere
FELLSMERE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police have released the identity of the man who was found dead behind a home in Fellsmere. The Fellsmere Police Department said officers responded to a call on Jan. 19 at around 2 p.m., regarding a dead Hispanic man behind a home at 1018 Lincoln Street. During that time, identification from Mexico was found in the vicinity of the body, but it wasn't confirmed to be his.
WPBF News 25
'Scared to leave my house': Lake Worth woman describes antisemitic flyers in front of home
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Tina Podhurst was shocked when she found antisemitic pamphlets on her driveway over the weekend. She has been living in the Lake Worth community for about 15 years and says something like this has never happened to her before. "This is so horrible that this...
Children's center van riddled with bullets in Fort Pierce shooting
In the chaos of Monday's mass shooting in Fort Pierce, which occurred at an event that followed a Martin Luther King Jr. parade, a van belonging to a children's center was hit by several bullets.
Fort Pierce seeks answers to gun violence after mother killed at MLK event
Monday's deadly shooting in Fort Pierce took place in a community gathering place where families have been meeting for years.
WPBF News 25
Vigil to be held Friday for Fort Pierce mass shooting victim
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Video above: Family identifies victim of Fort Pierce mass shooting. A vigil is being held Friday for the victim of a mass shooting in Fort Pierce that happened on Monday at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. It will be held at the scene...
4 arrested, dozens kicked out of South Florida Fair
The South Florida Fair is considering stricter rules after fights broke out over the weekend, leading to four arrests.
cbs12.com
Deputy suspended for shoplifting arrest at Home Depot
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received a weeklong suspension for shoplifting at Home Depot, an Internal Affairs investigation revealed. According to the IA report, authorities arrested Deputy Daniel Golubovic for stealing $46.56 worth of items from the store on...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County teacher arrested for bringing gun, knife to high school
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A teacher was arrested Thursday after he was discovered in possession of a gun and a knife on a Palm Beach high school campus. Robert Krasnicki was arrested by school district police at Royal Palm Beach Community High School and both weapons were taken without incident, according to a message sent to staff and guardians.
WPBF News 25
'Boom boom boom': Survivor injured in Fort Pierce mass shooting describes helping others during rounds of gunshots
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Witnesses are describing the moment gunshots went off at aMartin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce. It would become a deadly mass shooting, killing one person and injuring 11 others. Nikkitia Bryant, 29, was a cosmetologist from Fort Pierce who was at the...
Pedestrian killed in Greenacres trying to cross the street outside of the sidewalk
A pedestrian trying to cross the street outside of a sidewalk was killed Friday night when he was struck by a car on 10th Avenue North in Greenacres. A West Palm Beach motorist was traveling westbound in the 5300 block of 10th Avenue North when the pedestrian improperly tried to cross the roadway, violating the motorist’s right of way, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report. It is unknown where the pedestrian was before the collision but when he tried to cross the street, he was outside of the crosswalk and not near an intersection, the report stated.
wgxa.tv
Florida mother arrested after missing 11-year-old found in Valdosta
A Florida juvenile reported missing weeks ago has been located in South Georgia. On January 18, around 10:45 p.m., Valdosta police responded to the 2900 block of Tyndall Drive, after E911 received a call that a juvenile who was reported missing out of Florida, was seen in the area. Our...
