ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Savannah Guthrie’s Daughter Loves Being In Front Of The Camera—Meet Vale

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YNIlD_0kLJLQ0g00

Today co-host, Savannah Guthrie is a doting mother of two children, Vale and Charles, whom she shares with her husband, Michael Feldman. The 51-year-old once revealed her thoughts about motherhood to Hoda Kotb on an episode of the show which aired before the 2018 Mother’s Day celebration. “I think what my kids have taught me the most is gratitude,” she said. “I just felt lucky. And that’s crazy because sometimes I’m just like, ‘Calgon, take me away!’ But I think that in general, I really, love the crazy.”

Despite giving birth to her first child, Vale, in her early 40s, Savannah claims her kids came as a blessing at the perfect time, “Now that I know Vale and Charlie, I don’t want any other babies, but them. I would have waited a million more years for them.”

Savannah Guthrie welcomes her first child

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KCHvt_0kLJLQ0g00
Instagram

After her divorce from her first husband, Mark Orchard, in 2009, the broadcast journalist started dating Michael Feldman, a Democratic political and communications consultant. The couple later tied the knot on March 15, 2014, in Tucson, Arizona. Some months after, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter.

Savannah expressed surprise that Vale was a girl because most Today viewers had convinced her that she would have a boy. Thus after the child was born, she and her husband had to think about the appropriate name to give to her. The couple agreed on Vale, which means ‘valley by a stream.’ “We thought it was pretty unique but not kooky or so weird,” she said.

Savannah expressed her joy about being a mother via a phone call to Today. “When I look at her I’m so proud and I can’t stop thanking God. I feel like life just started,” Savannah said. “I can’t get over the joy that she brings — it’s kind of inexpressible. Honestly, I think it is beyond words.”

Savannah and Feldman struggled to have another child

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UjfDz_0kLJLQ0g00
Instagram

In a cover story for Health Magazine, the mother of two revealed that she and Feldman considered employing IVF to have another child because of her fertility challenges. “When making that decision about whether to go through IVF, my husband and I talked about it a lot. I didn’t want to start a process where we spent all of our present searchings after some future … when our present was so lovely and beautiful and enough.”

Savannah further revealed that their decision for having a second child was focused on providing Vale with a play partner. “Because we are older,” Savannah claimed, “it was important to me for her [Vale] to have a sibling, somebody to do life with.” After a series of medical interventions and emotional trauma(a miscarriage and two rounds of IVF), Savannah eventually welcomed her son, Charles in 2016.

Vale loves to be in front of the camera

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Fw9P_0kLJLQ0g00
Instagram

It seems as though the young girl has inherited her mother’s gene for being in front of the camera. The 8-year-old has spent the summer of 2017 dancing alongside her mom at Today Citi Concert Series, where she stole the spotlight from some of the biggest names in music like Miley Cyrus.

Vale also showed that she is a natural when she joined her mother on an episode of Today. Sheinelle Jones, one of the co-hosts teased the news items during the show and the young girl waited for the perfect moment to interrupt before boldly saying, “Now it’s my turn to talk!” Savannah praised her daughter for the courteous display by asking a rhetorical question, “The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, does it?”

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
People

Sunny Hostin Reveals Her Cohost Joy Behar and Her Husband Once Talked Her Out of Plastic Surgery

The talk show personality exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she underwent a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction, last summer When Sunny Hostin first wanted to try cosmetic surgery, family and a famous colleague didn't share her point of view. In the new issue of PEOPLE, The View cohost reveals her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, and her costar, Joy Behar, dissuaded her from going under the knife — two years before she finally got a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction on her waist and chin. "She...
OK! Magazine

Pregnant Meghan McCain Shows Off 9-Month Baby Bump: 'Fully Cooked'

The bun is almost out of the oven.The arrival of Meghan McCain's second child is fast approaching — and she has the photos to prove it! On Wednesday, January 18, The View alum posted two selfies to Instagram showing off her very pregnant belly. "9 months — fully cooked! 🤍," the soon-to-be mother-of-two, who is already mom to her and husband Ben Domenech's 2-year-old daughter, Liberty, captioned the upload of her in an oversized grey sweater and long skirt.The Republican commentator confirmed she was expecting another baby in September 2022, sharing in an interview at the time, "Ben and...
Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough secretly welcomed first child

Riley Keough and her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, have welcomed a daughter, a rep for the actress confirmed to Page Six. Smith-Petersen alluded to the surprising reveal while reading a letter from his wife at Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial at Graceland on Sunday. “Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters,” the letter from Keough to her late mom read in part. “Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Soap Opera Star Marries New Love 6 Years After Divorcing Co-Star

Brandon Barash is a married man! Six years after his divorce, the Days of Our Lives star said "I do" to fiancée Isabella Devoto in front of 145 guests at the North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California on Dec. 17, with their Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony all thanks to the actor's 8-year-old daughter Harper, whom he shares with ex-wife Kristen Storms.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
E! News

The Sweet Reason Kim Basinger Says Ireland Baldwin’s Pregnancy Is “Like Mother, Like Daughter”

Watch: Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland CALLS OUT "Obsessed" Haters. When it comes to pregnancies, the apple does not fall far from the tree in Kim Basinger's family. On Jan. 4, the L.A. Confidential actress shared the special similarity she saw between her pregnancy with Ireland Baldwin and now Ireland's own baby bump. Accompanying the post with separate sonograms, Kim wrote, "I know it's hard to read…But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland."
Fatherly

Viral Video Shows Potty-Training Toddler Lying to Dad About Pooping

Normally, kids who lie to their parents’ faces earn punishment, but one West Virginia two-year-old’s gaslighting of his dad is earning him viral fame instead. Dani DeVito (seriously) shared a video of her son Matt and husband Greg having a conversation while Matt is perched atop the toilet, a relatively new experience for him. Asked repeatedly if he pooped, Matt denies, denies, denies.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Popculture

Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years

Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
187K+
Followers
9K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy