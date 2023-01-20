Read full article on original website
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the DoorTravel MavenWilmington, DE
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Pennsylvania?Ted RiversPennsylvania State
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted SeveralKurt DillonWilmington, DE
Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss
Owner Jerry Jones made every Dallas Cowboys fans’ night worse after their Divisional Round loss — he’s sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys hoped that this was the season that they would finally make it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 campaign. Once again, their dreams did not become fulfilled, as owner Jerry Jones pursuit of his fourth Super Bowl title will be extended by another year.
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Shannon Sharpe thinks employee who posted controversial Dak Prescott tweet should be fired
The tweet -- which is still on the team's page as of late Tuesday morning -- reads "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn't again generate self-inflicted wounds" and then links to a game story on DallasCowboys.com.
Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams hits back at critics after quarterback’s NFL season ended in playoff thrashing
THE Buffalo Bills were expected to push for their first-ever Super Bowl win this season, but it wasn't to be. Despite the best effort of their star-studded roster, including MVP favorite quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10 in the NFL Divisional Round. Following their loss,...
Surprise team could emerge in Sean Payton sweepstakes
The Arizona Cardinals are one of multiple teams with interest in former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. He is scheduled to interview with them on Thursday. He has already spoken with the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers. There could be a surprise team in the mix.
Phillies on verge of big mistake with Aaron Nola extension
The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t making much of an effort to extend Aaron Nola, their homegrown ace who hits the free agent market in 2024. Philadelphia’s rotation is fairly top-heavy at the moment, with Nola and Zack Wheeler leading the way. This is no disrespect to Ranger Suarez and Taijuan Walker, but Nola has finished top-7 in NL Cy Young voting in three seasons, and made an NL All-Star team.
Nick Sirianni ends rumors about A.J. Brown’s health, perceived frustration
Typically, following a dominating performance like the rear-end whooping the Philadelphia Eagles handed to the New York Giants during the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs, there isn’t much to be said. This is the Birds we’re discussing however. They play in one of our great nation’s most sports-crazed towns for one of the NFL’s most demanding media markets and fan bases. We could talk about Nick Sirianni and these Birds all day. If not for an NFC Championship Game to prepare for, we could talk about the most recent game for weeks.
Cubs news: Trey Mancini already proving to be the ultimate teammate
Trey Mancini is already proving to be the ultimate teammate, and is willing to play any position necessary. Trey Mancini, the newest member of the Chicago Cubs, is already making all the right moves and doing what he can to be the ultimate teammate. A longtime member of the Baltimore...
Patriots rectify mistakes of 2022 by hiring a familiar face
The New England Patriots checked off a big priority of the offseason by rehiring Bill O’Brien as the team’s next offensive coordinator. The New England Patriots had massive offensive issues in 2022. After ranking sixth in points and 15th in yards in 2021, the team dropped to 17th and 26th in those categories, respectively, in 2022. They dropped from an average 2.54 points per drive to 1.63.
