ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss

Owner Jerry Jones made every Dallas Cowboys fans’ night worse after their Divisional Round loss — he’s sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys hoped that this was the season that they would finally make it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 campaign. Once again, their dreams did not become fulfilled, as owner Jerry Jones pursuit of his fourth Super Bowl title will be extended by another year.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

Phillies on verge of big mistake with Aaron Nola extension

The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t making much of an effort to extend Aaron Nola, their homegrown ace who hits the free agent market in 2024. Philadelphia’s rotation is fairly top-heavy at the moment, with Nola and Zack Wheeler leading the way. This is no disrespect to Ranger Suarez and Taijuan Walker, but Nola has finished top-7 in NL Cy Young voting in three seasons, and made an NL All-Star team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Nick Sirianni ends rumors about A.J. Brown’s health, perceived frustration

Typically, following a dominating performance like the rear-end whooping the Philadelphia Eagles handed to the New York Giants during the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs, there isn’t much to be said. This is the Birds we’re discussing however. They play in one of our great nation’s most sports-crazed towns for one of the NFL’s most demanding media markets and fan bases. We could talk about Nick Sirianni and these Birds all day. If not for an NFC Championship Game to prepare for, we could talk about the most recent game for weeks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Patriots rectify mistakes of 2022 by hiring a familiar face

The New England Patriots checked off a big priority of the offseason by rehiring Bill O’Brien as the team’s next offensive coordinator. The New England Patriots had massive offensive issues in 2022. After ranking sixth in points and 15th in yards in 2021, the team dropped to 17th and 26th in those categories, respectively, in 2022. They dropped from an average 2.54 points per drive to 1.63.
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
602K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy