Gregory-Portland's Jordan Malone providing lift in Wildcats' turnaround season

Gregory-Portland was in need of a spark after winning 10 games and finishing 3-13 in District 29-5A last season.

Fortunately for the Wildcats, they got one in sharpshooter Jordan Malone.

Malone, who played her first three seasons at Rockport-Fulton, transferred to Gregory-Portland after her mom was hired within the school district.

"I love it so much here," Malone said, "I've really adapted here and the coaches and teammates have welcomed me. I was nervous coming in because this team had been together for four years."

The transition was everything but difficult for Malone, who said she always knew the potential of the Wildcats from playing them in non-district games and watching from afar.

Malone didn't take long to adapt on the court either after helping Gregory-Portland win its first seven games and eclipse last season's win total with a 61-59 overtime win against San Antonio Burbank on Dec. 1.

The Wildcats didn't stop there after putting together a 17-2 record before the start of District 29-5A North Zone play.

Malone is also having a breakout season by averaging a team-best 17 points a game with three assists, four rebounds and 2.3 steals a contest for the first time in her high school career.

"I worked all summer to get better," Malone said. "One thing I added this year was getting to the bucket. My teammates have trusted me in that, and I really want to give credit to them for letting me do what I do."

If the addition of Malone wasn't enough to turn the team around, the Wildcats also introduced a new head coach.

G-P hired former Somerset girls basketball coach DaJuanna “DJ” Denton in April 2022 after former coach Terri Pfluger transitioned to teaching full-time.

"I've watched G-P play for three years and I've always told my mom after the games that they have so much potential," Malone said. "Bringing coach Denton, she's pushed that potential out of us. Everybody is getting to see it now.

"I think the greatest feeling was her (Denton) coming in and knowing everything about me already. It felt good knowing this was a coach that cared about me getting to the next level and helping me reach my full potential."

Malone said her only fear was not being accepted by her new teammates and coaches.

That distress was quickly put to rest after Denton and Malone met for the first time.

"There's always that fear of not being accepted," Malone said. "Once I finally sat down and prayed for God to show me this was the right move, coach Denton came and talked to me. We're all friends, there's never a problem and we all get along. I've enjoyed it a lot."

Denton labeled Malone as a "great surprise" when she learned of her transferring to the Wildcats.

The veteran coach, who led Somerset to the regional tournament last season, added Malone is more than just a scorer, but a team player who makes the game fun.

"I had just taken the job and then I find out that I'm getting this exceptional guard," Denton said. "What she brings is her competition level and her experience, along with her skill and love for the game. But the most important thing is the fit. The girls really welcomed her and she is a team player. She makes it fun, she's fun to coach and she's a great kid. I couldn't be any luckier to have her and the other talent we have."

The Wildcats have not made the playoffs in 10 seasons (2012-2013) but are on pace to change that.

G-P (24-5) is currently second in zone play with three zone games remaining against Victoria West, Miller and Ray.

"Our goal is to make the playoffs because it's been a while," said Malone, who has scored more than 1,500 points with more than 500 assists. "I think we are dead-set on that goal and I think we are going to get there.

"I've won district championships, played in playoff games... I think I bring experience and they have been great in following me and pushing for that playoff spot. I think we can do it."