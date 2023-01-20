John R. Moses named Caller-Times editor

Longtime journalist John R. Moses joined the Corpus Christi Caller-Times as its new top editor this week.

Moses has spent most of the past 30 years managing newsrooms in California, Alaska and Wyoming. He was previously the editor of the Farmington Daily Times in Farmington, New Mexico, and before that served as the editor of the Jackson Hole News&Guide in Jackson, Wyoming.

Moses succeeds Mary Ann Cavazos Beckett, who became the Caller-Times editor in 2019 and stepped down last month.

“I look forward to both serving and exploring this diverse and unique community as part of the amazing team of journalists I’ve met here at the Caller-Times,” Moses said. “I can see this is a newsroom that truly cares about the community it covers and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

During his time in Farmington, Moses led coverage of the decline of the oil and gas extraction industry in San Juan County, New Mexico, as editor of the paper’s Energy magazine.

Moses was also lead editor during coverage of the Aztec High School shooting, which left two students dead. Midway through that coverage process, Moses learned his wife’s substitute teaching job had placed her one classroom below the site of the shooting.

He and his wife, Gale Moses, are the former owners and publishers of a monthly newspaper they founded in the rural Alaskan town of Talkeetna in 2007 and ran until 2010.

Moses has been the managing editor of several other daily and weekly publications, including the Juneau Empire in Juneau, Alaska; the Jackson Hole News&Guide in Jackson, Wyoming; the Independent Newspaper Group in San Francisco; and the Benicia Herald in Benicia, California.

“My wife, Gale, and I have been privileged to live in some of the most beautiful, unique places in the West — at the shore of the Pacific Ocean, in sight of Denali and in the Rocky Mountains,” Moses said. “Coming to South Texas on the Gulf of Mexico is the next step in our family’s adventure.”

Moses said he’s also looking forward to the region’s year-round great weather, and to going fishing during the winter without having to cut through ice.