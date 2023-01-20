ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levelland, TX

Levelland’s Emery Smith, New Deal’s Jason Brazell garner Athlete of the week recognition

By Carlos Silva Jr., Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
Emery Smith, So., Levelland

The emerging hooper is beginning to find her shooting former and showed as much last week.

Smith poured in 23 points to go with nine rebounds and three steals in a District 5-4A win over Sweetwater. She’s one of several players becoming go-to scorers, including Leilani Sanchez and Laci White, among others for the Loboettes.

She garnered 51% of the vote to secure Female of the Week honors.

Jason Brazell, Sr., New Deal

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard is making the offense go for the Lions and proved as much last week.

He netted 34 points in a District 4-2A win over Hale Center.

The Lone Star Varsity Preseason Super Team selection was the co-MVP of District 4-2A, netted 18 points and six rebounds per contest last season for the district champion Lions.

He garnered 40% of the vote en route to Male Athlete of the Week accolades.

