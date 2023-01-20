Read full article on original website
Hubert Davis Says There's a 'Chance' Puff Johnson Plays at Syracuse
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina junior Puff Johnson's lengthy injury history added another chapter over the weekend when he was unavailable for Saturday's game vs. N.C. State with a sore right knee. That is the same knee issue that held him out of Carolina's first three games of the 2022-23 season.
Elite 2024 Forward Donnie Freeman Looking to Take Official Visit to Syracuse
Elite class of 2024 forward Donnie Freeman cut his list to five in early December. Those five were Iowa, LSU, Maryland, Rutgers and Texas. However, on December 30th, he announce his recruitment remained wide open. Since that time, Syracuse has ramped up its pursuit, Freeman told All Syracuse. ...
Daily Orange
Maliq Brown’s ‘glue guy’ role at Syracuse is the same one he had in high school
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Tladi Conway noticed something when Syracuse played Virginia Tech on Jan. 11. Maliq Brown, one of Conway’s former players, was still doing the little things — the ones that every basketball team needs — that he did at Blue Ridge School in Virginia, where he won four state championships.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Adam Weitsman offers big NIL to 4-star in 2023 class
Businessman, philanthropist and top SU booster Adam Weitsman says that he has offered a significant name, image and likeness deal to fast-rising small forward Marcus Adams Jr., who plays high-school and AAU ball on the west coast and holds a Syracuse basketball offer. Media reports of late have suggested that...
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. North Carolina | Time, TV channel, free live stream
The Syracuse men’s basketball team returns home to host the North Carolina Tar Heels at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, January 24 (1/24/2023) at 9 p.m. ET. It’s a major rivalry, and it’s getting prime billing on ESPN. Fans who can stream the game on fuboTV (free trial), Sling (half off first month) or other live TV services.
Daily Orange
Observations from Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech: Girard goes off, bad transition defense
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse came into Saturday’s game coming off of a close loss to Miami. Questions of the team’s youth and whether or not it could close out games arose again after a costly turnover by Judah Mintz amongst numerous turnovers that hindered Syracuse against one of the best teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Orange headed off to Georgia Tech, a team they’ve beaten six times and lost to six times, but the Yellow Jackets have struggled this season.
Syracuse native Nathan Knight has big night in Minnesota Timberwolves win
Syracuse native Nathan “Nate” Knight had a big night for the Minnesota Timberwolves over the weekend. Knight scored a season-high 19 points off the bench for the Timberwolves in a 113-104 comeback win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. Anthony Edwards scored his own season-high of 44 and D’Angelo Russell added 23 as Minnesota improved to 24-24, winning eight of its last 11 games.
cuse.com
Orange Head to #13 Duke on Sunday at Noon
The Orange (13-5, 4-4 ACC) head to Durham to face their third nationally ranked opponent of the season when Syracuse and No. 13 Duke tip-off at 12 p.m. inside Cameron Indoor Stadium Sunday. Fans can watch the game live on national television on ACC Network with Angel Gray and Jasmine Thomas on the call.
Section III boys basketball star becomes 11th 1,000-point scorer in school history
Madison’s senior guard Ethan Rivers became the 11th player in school history to join the Blue Devils’ 1,000-point club in the team’s 65-64 loss to Morrisville-Eaton earlier this month. Rivers poured in 30 points in the team’s loss on Jan. 9 to give himself a career total...
Baldwinsville school board meeting gets heated; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 24)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 36; Low: 25. Flurries. See storm snowfall totals, and a 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Rescued from a drug addict, she now counsels Loretto employees: As a social services caseworker for Onondaga County, Eleanor Williams saw at work the life that she, as a child, barely escaped. After her mother became addicted to drugs, Williams’ aunt and uncle raised her in their home in the Southern Tier. Today, she is pursuing a master’s degree at Syracuse University and is working as an employee coach at Loretto, helping workers with difficult life circumstances. Williams, 42, spoke with us about the emotional toll of her years as a caseworker, the food pantry in her Loretto office, and why she’s easy to talk to. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
Section III boys basketball rankings (Week 8): New No. 1 in loaded Class B
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys basketball poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, boys basketball polls will be published on Tuesdays.
Baldwinsville school superintendent to resign; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 23)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 35; Low: 30. A messy commute possible this morning. 5-day forecast. Disappointing end to Bills’ season: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is slow to get up after a sack by the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Bengals went into Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park and dominated the Bills, beating Buffalo 27-10. It’s the second consecutive year the Bills’ season has come to an end in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. (AP Photo)
Johanna Ames on leadership: Never stop learning and always pause to listen
Ames Linen Service is that rare business success owned and operated by four generations of the same family for more than a century. Harry L. Ames ran a laundry in Ithaca and bought the Cortland Steam Laundry in 1921. He moved his operations to Cortland, and it’s been owned and run by a family member ever since.
This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally
Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
HS roundup: Auburn bowlers edge Central Square, take over first place in SCAC
In a match between two first-place Salt City Athletic Conference boys bowling teams, Auburn edged Central Square, 4-3, to take sole possession of first place.
‘The job ahead must be massive and positive’: What MLK’s legacy looks like in 6 Syracuse changemakers
Syracuse University gives out an Unsung Heroes Award every year during their annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day event, which this year took place on Sunday, Jan. 22. The school has given out this award since 1994 to community leaders who embody MLK’s vision for an equal nation and world.
Hear Brexialee in a video filmed before her death: ‘I think Syracuse is amazing’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Hughie Stone Fish and his brother, Avery, were watching the news from Syracuse as the sun was rising in Los Angeles last week. As they read and watched the stories about Brexialee Torres-Ortiz getting gunned down while she carried a gallon of milk back to her home, Hughie Stone Fish realized he knew Brexi.
After 40 years on the same corner, Syracuse pizza maker says ‘It’s time for me to go’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The price of the first 16-inch pepperoni pizza Mark Hordies sold was $3.75. He was 17 years old when he got into the pizza business. For the past 40 years, he’s twirled the homemade dough and shredded his own mozzarella at Pizzaz Pizza, his family-owned shop in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood at 1916 South Ave. His ingredients have remained the same since he slipped his first pizza in the oven.
Rashaad, Dior, now Brexialee. Can latest child’s senseless death finally spur change? (Editorial Board Opinion)
There is no making sense of the death of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, the 11-year-old Syracuse girl killed Monday evening in a drive-by shooting while on her way home from the corner store with a gallon of milk. Words fail to convey the heartbreak of her family, her friends and classmates, her...
Syracuse University’s cannabis curriculum offers students entryway into industry
NY Cannabis Insider is working with students at Syracuse University on a series of stories about cannabis education programs throughout the state. The state of New York is in a strange gray area when it comes to cannabis – while the drug has been legalized in the state for recreational use, there are still several barriers that remain in the federal arena.
