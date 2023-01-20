ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maliq Brown’s ‘glue guy’ role at Syracuse is the same one he had in high school

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Tladi Conway noticed something when Syracuse played Virginia Tech on Jan. 11. Maliq Brown, one of Conway’s former players, was still doing the little things — the ones that every basketball team needs — that he did at Blue Ridge School in Virginia, where he won four state championships.
Syracuse Basketball: Adam Weitsman offers big NIL to 4-star in 2023 class

Businessman, philanthropist and top SU booster Adam Weitsman says that he has offered a significant name, image and likeness deal to fast-rising small forward Marcus Adams Jr., who plays high-school and AAU ball on the west coast and holds a Syracuse basketball offer. Media reports of late have suggested that...
Observations from Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech: Girard goes off, bad transition defense

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse came into Saturday’s game coming off of a close loss to Miami. Questions of the team’s youth and whether or not it could close out games arose again after a costly turnover by Judah Mintz amongst numerous turnovers that hindered Syracuse against one of the best teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Orange headed off to Georgia Tech, a team they’ve beaten six times and lost to six times, but the Yellow Jackets have struggled this season.
Syracuse native Nathan Knight has big night in Minnesota Timberwolves win

Syracuse native Nathan “Nate” Knight had a big night for the Minnesota Timberwolves over the weekend. Knight scored a season-high 19 points off the bench for the Timberwolves in a 113-104 comeback win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. Anthony Edwards scored his own season-high of 44 and D’Angelo Russell added 23 as Minnesota improved to 24-24, winning eight of its last 11 games.
Orange Head to #13 Duke on Sunday at Noon

The Orange (13-5, 4-4 ACC) head to Durham to face their third nationally ranked opponent of the season when Syracuse and No. 13 Duke tip-off at 12 p.m. inside Cameron Indoor Stadium Sunday. Fans can watch the game live on national television on ACC Network with Angel Gray and Jasmine Thomas on the call.
Baldwinsville school board meeting gets heated; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 24)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 36; Low: 25. Flurries. See storm snowfall totals, and a 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Rescued from a drug addict, she now counsels Loretto employees: As a social services caseworker for Onondaga County, Eleanor Williams saw at work the life that she, as a child, barely escaped. After her mother became addicted to drugs, Williams’ aunt and uncle raised her in their home in the Southern Tier. Today, she is pursuing a master’s degree at Syracuse University and is working as an employee coach at Loretto, helping workers with difficult life circumstances. Williams, 42, spoke with us about the emotional toll of her years as a caseworker, the food pantry in her Loretto office, and why she’s easy to talk to. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
Baldwinsville school superintendent to resign; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 23)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 35; Low: 30. A messy commute possible this morning. 5-day forecast. Disappointing end to Bills’ season: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is slow to get up after a sack by the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Bengals went into Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park and dominated the Bills, beating Buffalo 27-10. It’s the second consecutive year the Bills’ season has come to an end in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. (AP Photo)
This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally

Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
After 40 years on the same corner, Syracuse pizza maker says ‘It’s time for me to go’

Syracuse, N.Y. — The price of the first 16-inch pepperoni pizza Mark Hordies sold was $3.75. He was 17 years old when he got into the pizza business. For the past 40 years, he’s twirled the homemade dough and shredded his own mozzarella at Pizzaz Pizza, his family-owned shop in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood at 1916 South Ave. His ingredients have remained the same since he slipped his first pizza in the oven.
