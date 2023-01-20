ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new $5K incentive may help Sioux Falls Police Department diversify its force

By Trent Abrego, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 4 days ago

In an effort to attract more law enforcement workers to area, the Sioux Falls Police Department is introducing a new incentive : newly-hired officers will receive $5,000 in hopes to expand the hiring pool.

It’s the first time the department has introduced such an incentive and it's available to everyone, police spokesperson Sam Clemens said. Newly-hired officers will receive an additional $1,000 on their first paycheck, and $4,000 more after passing a 15-month probationary period.

“What we’re doing is just trying to hopefully get some more interest ... The numbers, I think nationwide, have been down as far as new police applicants,” Clemens said at a press briefing earlier this month. “So we’re hoping that this might spur on some more interest.”

Last year, the police department had another incentive aimed to attract new-recruit and certified officer applicants. That was $500 to a new recruit after the first paycheck, and $1,000 after passing the probationary period. That incentive also extended to Certified Officer Reciprocity Eligible (CORE) who received $1,000 on first paycheck and $4,000 after passing the probationary period.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is the largest law enforcement organization in South Dakota and is authorized for 288 officers, Clemens said. He estimated there’s about 280 officers currently on staff, and 35 that are in “some stage” of training.

“We know that not everybody in training makes it all the way through, so there’s a certain percentage, and certainly it varies from class to class, but on paper right now, we’re short eight officers,” Clemens said.

The numbers are somewhat fluid, he said, but the department is always looking for new officers and the next cIass will be starting in February, he said.

"In a perfect world, you'd have an unlimited number of cops, but the realistic side of that is, there's a cost that comes with that," Clemens added. "So the chief works closely with the mayor and the city council and trying to find that balance of what that number of employee is provided."

The incentive could bring more diversity to SFPD

The police department has also made an effort to get a more diverse department, Clemens said. In 2021, then-finalist for Sioux Falls Police Chief, Jon Thum sat down with the Argus Leader and stressed the importance of diversity on the police force .

"It's somewhat naïve to think that we can just achieve diversity through issuing a press release or asking for it," he told the Argus Leader. "We need to partner with different community groups to say, 'How can we encourage and support young people who have law enforcement in mind to make that seem like it's a career path worth taking?'"

In 2019, before Thum was named police chief, the Argus Leader previously reported that 90% of the police force was 90% white and male .

Earlier this year, Thum sat down once again with the Argus Leader and said "We still have to make that emphasis on increasing that pool of applicants. And I think that's where in the next couple of years ... We continue our investment."

That's still an ongoing effort by the police department, Clemens said. Currently, on the force, 85% of officers are male. Roughly 89.6% of officers on the force are white, 4% are Hispanic or Latino. Five are Asian and four are Black, according to data provided by the City of Sioux Falls.

“We’ve been trying to make strides in getting a more diverse department, but we’re not going to relax our standards," Clemens said. "So we’re still looking for the high level of standards that we have already and continue that."

Who can qualify as an applicant?

In Sioux Falls, the basic qualifications to become a police officer include being a United States citizen, older than 21 years old but younger than 44 at the time of the interview, an associate’s degree or at least 60 semester hours of college credits or two year of military experience or two years of law enforcement experience. The police department can also use a combination of education, experience and training that may be accepted by the hiring authority.

Recruits must also be drug-free, no convictions of any crimes, a licensed driver, vision correctable to at least 20/40 in each eye and hearing in “which able to hear forced whispered voice in the better ear at not less than 5 feet with or without a hearing aid.”

All applicants must pass all phases of the hiring process designated by the Rules of Civil Service Board.

"We are looking for quality people to become police officers in Sioux Falls," Chief Jon Thum said in a release. "Offering a sign-on bonus may help to bring attention to the incredible department we have in Sioux Falls and may help influence someone to apply."

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: A new $5K incentive may help Sioux Falls Police Department diversify its force

