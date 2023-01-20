ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

Gymnastics competition taking place Saturday at McGee Park

By Steven Bortstein, Farmington Daily Times
 4 days ago
FARMINGTON − The Farmington Gymnastics Academy is hosting an all-day series of competitions on Saturday at McGee Park featuring more than two dozen teams from across New Mexico and Colorado.

More than 200 gymnasts will be taking part in the Four Corners Invitational, which gets underway at 8 a.m. at the McGee Park Convention Center. Athletes ranging in ages from six-to-17 years old will participate in all levels of competition, including components of the Junior Olympic program and from the Xcel program (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum & Diamond).

The Junior Olympic program was developed to help gymnasts build a solid foundation in the sport of gymnastics and safely advance.

XCEL is an alternative USA Gymnastics competitive program offering individual flexibility to coaches and gymnasts. The goal of XCEL is to provide gymnasts of varying abilities and commitment levels the opportunity for a rewarding gymnastics experience.

The event is the first of its kind for Farmington Gymnastics Academy, and the first competitive gymnastics event held in Farmington in more than a quarter-century. Teams representing New Mexico-based gymnastics schools from Albuquerque, Roswell and Los Alamos will be in attendance, as well as Colorado-based teams from Ignacio and Durango.

The Farmington Gymnastics Academy, located at 280 Browning Parkway, features nationally certified staff with over 50 years of experience on instruction for gymnasts wanting to compete both recreationally as well as at the elite level.

"We're really excited to host our first ever competition and show our hometown what competitive gymnastics is really about," said FGA's Frankie Reddy. "This event has been in the planning phase for a long time and these kids have worked hard to get here."

Admission to the all-day event is $10. For more information on the event, log on to FGA's official website or call 505-419-0124.

