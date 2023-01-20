Thunder's road to NBA playoffs would be paved by league's easiest schedule left

Talking about the Thunder as a playoff team has gone from a lark to seriousness quite quickly.

That’s not just because the Thunder has been winning a bunch. The middle of the Western Conference is mediocre.

Entering play Thursday, the defending NBA champion Warriors were 22-22. The top-heavy Clippers are 23-24. The top-heavier Lakers are 20-25. Minnesota traded its future for Rudy Gobert, and now the Timberwolves were 22-24. The Jazz traded its present and somehow is still 24-24. The Suns were supposed to be title contenders; they were 21-24.

In that context, it’s not difficult to rise up the standings, and the Thunder has, up to 22-23, after a 126-106 rout of Indiana on Wednesday night .

OKC is in ninth place in the West, in a virtual tie for eighth with the Clippers. The Thunder is only 1½ games behind Dallas for fifth .

This is wild. The top six teams advance to the playoffs, and the next four advance to the play-in tournament. The 7-8 teams play for a playoff berth, with the loser playing the 9-10 winner for the final playoff spot.

More: What was Thunder guard Lu Dort's take on facing Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin? 'Big for Montreal'

The Thunder had no plans of making the playoffs, but when opportunity knocks, it’s time to open the door. That doesn’t mean OKC goes hog wild in the trade market. But you can’t stop progress. If the Thunder, which began the season as the second-youngest team in NBA history, is accelerating past the timeline of what we thought, that’s OK.

And here’s the most interesting part of the equation.

The Thunder has the NBA’s easiest schedule remaining. That’s right. Easiest.

The Thunder’s remaining games are against teams with a combined .476 winning percentage. The next five easiest schedules are against Eastern Conference teams.

And when you finally get to West teams, they are either franchises out of the playoff picture (San Antonio, No. 24 in most difficult schedule) or at the top of the West standings (No. 23 Memphis, No. 21 New Orleans).

The teams bunched in the middle with OKC rank this way: No. 19 Dallas, No. 15 Utah, No. 11 Lakers, No. 9 Phoenix, No. 8 Portland, No. 6 Minnesota, No. 4 Golden State, No. 3 Clippers.

Here’s a way to gauge the remaining schedule. How many games remain against teams who are focused on the draft lottery? There are five franchises that are where the Thunder was the previous two years: looking more at player development and lottery balls than win-loss results.

More: Tramel: Like it or not, the OKC Thunder is in the NBA playoff race

The 10-35 Rockets, the 12-35 Pistons, the 12-34 Hornets, the 14-31 Spurs and the 16-28 Magic.

Games against those teams are the closest thing the NBA’s got to automatic victories.

Six of the Thunder’s final 37 games are against the lottery gang – three against Houston, one each against Detroit, Charlotte and San Antonio.

Dallas and Utah also have six such games.

But Phoenix and Minnesota have just five each, Portland and the Lakers four each, and Golden State and the Clippers only three each.

Another sign of an easy schedule is a preponderance of home games. Every team in the NBA except the Knickerbockers has a better home record than road record.

The Thunder has 18 home games remaining and 19 road games. So quite equitable.

Here are the other home/road breakdowns among the middle of the West:

More: How did Shai Gilgeous-Alexander grow into an OKC Thunder superstar? Look to July 11, 2019

Mavericks 18/19

Jazz 18/16

Warriors 19/19

Clippers 17/18

Timberwolves 17/19

TrailBlazers 22/16

Suns 20/17

Lakers 19/18

So Portland, especially, and Phoenix can make up some ground.

But the schedule is kind to the Thunder. A playoff push is within its reach.

Thunder at Kings

TIPOFF: 9 p.m. Friday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. (BSOK)

More: OKC Thunder schedule: How to watch the Thunder in 2022-23 NBA season

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Thunder's road to NBA playoffs would be paved by league's easiest schedule left