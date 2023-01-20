ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

Richland County considers suing UW System to save UW-Richland campus

By Kelly Meyerhofer, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bvNO7_0kLJKZhk00

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville is proposing its smallest campus focus on online education starting next school year while the county that owns the campus buildings is considering other ideas, including legal action against the UW System.

Debate about the future of UW-Platteville Richland is heating up as the campus' 59 degree-seeking students return to classes next week. UW System President Jay Rothman announced just before Thanksgiving that the spring 2023 semester will be the campus' last for in-person degree programs. He said low enrollment and financial pressure led him to make the difficult decision.

Some in Richland County have opposed UW System's plans, with community members and local leaders blaming UW-Platteville for mismanaging the campus since it assumed oversight in 2018. They believe their campus can be saved with more money to adequately support recruitment and enrollment efforts.

Richland County has a financial stake in the campus, owning and maintaining seven university buildings. For example, the county poured half a million dollars into some roofs that won't be paid off until 2028.

If UW-Richland focuses on online education, as UW-Platteville's latest plan calls for, many community members believe the change effectively closes the campus while leaving the county on the hook to pay for mostly empty buildings.

UW-Platteville's plan for UW-Richland says the need for campus facilities will "transition," though to what is unclear at this point. UW-Platteville and UW System officials will work with local leaders to "determine what the onsite sustainable presence will be to meet university and regional needs," the plan said.

Under a previous draft plan — first reported by the Wisconsin State Journal and a copy of which was obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — there would have been no in-person programs and the need for campus facilities would be "minimal." That reference was removed in the final draft released to reporters this week.

Other aspects of UW-Platteville's plan call for allowing UW-Richland students who have not finished their degrees to take up to 40 credits of classes at either the main campus or the Baraboo Sauk County campus at Richland's tuition rate and to receive a $1,500 housing stipend. UW-Platteville also offered free parking to UW-Richland students who transfer to the main campus.

Richland County Board Chair Marty Brewer did not return a request for comment on UW-Platteville's plan for the campus. The board's vice chair, Shaun Murphy-Lopez, said he didn't see any tangible plans about how the campus facilities would be used nor could he see how the UW plan would benefit the county.

"It's disappointing but not surprising," he said of what UW-Platteville proposed.

UW-Richland students proposed UW-Madison manage oversight of their campus. It could alleviate some of the enrollment crunch at the growing flagship university and ease the transition for students from small towns by having a couple hundred start at the Richland campus. It could also allow UW-Madison to develop more of a focus on rural Wisconsin, according to the proposal.

UW-Madison officials declined to comment on the students' idea, referring the question to UW System. UW System is not considering the proposal, spokesperson Mark Pitsch said.

The Richland County board is coming up with its own plan for UW-Richland and met behind closed doors earlier this week to discuss legal options related to the campus, Murphy-Lopez said. No vote was taken.

The UW Board of Regents and Richland County signed a 75-year lease for $75, or $1 annually. The county covers utilities and maintenance while UW agrees to maintain a branch campus and provide adequate staff. The two parties split the janitorial costs. The agreement goes through 2042 but can be automatically terminated June 30 of any year under two conditions.

It's unclear if either or both conditions have to be met to invalidate the agreement. The conditions are if the state Legislature doesn't provide adequate funding and if the Legislature fundamentally changes how the branch campuses operate.

The Valley Sentinel, the newspaper for nearby Spring Green, penned a recent editorial urging Richland County to sue UW System for failing to hold up its end of the agreement.

"It’s become increasingly clear that the only way to save UW-Richland is inside a courtroom," the editorial said.

The Valley Sentinel said Rothman's "unilateral directive" to end in-person degree programs "appears to be the best example of breach of contract and financial responsibility the County could ask for in court."

From UW System's perspective, the lease is not being terminated, Pitsch said. Officials are planning for UW to have a presence at the campus and will engage with the county on the use of campus facilities.

State lawmakers whose districts include the campus − Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green − got an earful from community members about the importance of UW-Richland at a listening session earlier this week.

Both lawmakers have lamented the community losing the once-vibrant campus. But they questioned what could be done to save it and indicated support for UW making changes.

Both Kurtz and Marklein serve on the Legislature's budget-writing committee. The committee will play a major role in deciding what to do with the state's record-high surplus that is projected to surpass $7 billion.

Contact Kelly Meyerhofer at kmeyerhofer@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KellyMeyerhofer.

Comments / 1

Related
news8000.com

Wisconsin's Emergency Rental Assistance program ending January 31

LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- An emergency rental assistance program in Wisconsin is coming to an end at the end of the month, due to funding running out. The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or WERA, will no longer accept application after January 31, due to low remaining funds. According to...
LA CROSSE, WI
KSDK

Union alleges Energizer plans to shut down 2 manufacturing plants

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — The International Brotherhood of Teamsters has alleged that Town and Country-based Energizer Holdings Inc. has plans to shut down two manufacturing plants in Wisconsin that employ nearly 600. The union said Thursday in a news release that Energizer, which manufactures batteries and car care...
TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO
designdevelopmenttoday.com

Union: Energizer to Close Two Wis Plants, 'Deport' Jobs

Its product line is known to keep going and going and going, but Energizer factory workers in Wisconsin just learned that their employment with the company will be doing the opposite. Reports have emerged that Energizer has informed workers in the communities of Fennimore and Portage that the plants that...
FENNIMORE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

From filling prescriptions to mixing cookies: Home baker weighs in on new ruling

MILWAUKEE — A Dane County judge recently ruled that people in Wisconsin can sell homemade goods without a certified kitchen or commercial license. This ruling now allows Wisconsinites to use their own kitchens to make and sell items like coffee beans and fudge, as long as the food does not require refrigeration. The recent ruling is creating new opportunities for Wisconsin home bakers.
WISCONSIN STATE
biztimes.biz

Biz Buzz Monday: New gaming store opens in SW Wisconsin

Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Fennimore, Wis., we will share other developments...
FENNIMORE, WI
nbc15.com

Missing Madison man’s family holds protest at State Patrol station

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - Two months after Christopher Miller went missing, his family turned their search party into a protest to express their frustration with law enforcement’s response at the DeForest Wisconsin State Patrol Headquarters. According to the Rock County Sherriff’s Office, 27-year-old Miller was last seen in Janesville...
MADISON, WI
wizmnews.com

Grant County man accused of home imprisonment of La Crosse woman

Prosecutors in La Crosse have charged a 27-year-old man with imprisoning a woman in her home in La Crosse earlier this month. Cole Clark of Lancaster was charged last week with eight counts, including felony kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidating a victim by use of force and jumping bail. He also was charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.
LA CROSSE, WI
Channel 3000

Reedsburg man killed in crash outside Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. -- A 20-year-old man died Sunday after a crash outside Baraboo, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash along County Road W east of Pikes Peak Road at around 11:45 p.m. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala had sustained severe damage. An...
BARABOO, WI
Channel 3000

UWPD warning of phone scam

MADISON, Wis. -- The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department is warning people to be aware of a phone scam in which a scammer is posing as a department employee. In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, the department said it has received multiple reports of people getting calls that appear to come from one of its phone numbers. During the calls, the scammer, posing as a UWPD employee, demands payment and personal information.
MADISON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-21-23 contractor faces theft charges in several counties

A contractor faces theft charges in several counties. Tyler Hansen recently posted $10,000 cash bond in Columbia County. Hansen is charged with theft by contractor. If convicted, Hansen faces up to $25,000 in fines and 10 years in prison. He is also facing theft by contractor charges in Dane, Green and Monroe counties. Hansen has also been charged with theft by false representation in Winnebago County. His initial appearance in this case is scheduled for mid-February.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Missing Man From Darlington Found Deceased in Alaska

The Darlington Police Department has received permission from the family to update the community on the search for Eugene Taylor of Darlington. Taylor was found deceased by Alaska Troopers Thursday. He had apparently died of natural causes. No further details have been released. The last known contact with Taylor was on November 15th in Alaska. Taylor had dual residency in Darlington and Seward, Alaska.
DARLINGTON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 55-year-old Madison man was arrested for an OWI offense after rolling over his vehicle in Dodge Co. Sunday, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s office. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. along U.S. 151 near E. Salem Rd. Power lines were damaged due...
MADISON, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Spike in overdoses: four dead in La Crosse of suspected opioid overdose

LA CROSSE (WKBT)–La Crosse Police are reporting an increase in the number of drug-related overdoses. They suspect drugs are being laced with opiates such as fentanyl. Lt. Cory Brandl of the La Crosse Police Department says, “As officers respond to these situations, preservation of life is paramount, and the amount that we’re responding to is cause for concern.” While toxicology...
LA CROSSE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy