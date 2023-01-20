Milwaukee High School Sports Awards: Meet the defensive football player of the year nominees

The Milwaukee High School Sports Awards program is proud to announce the nominees for defensive football player of the year. The winner will be announced during the live show this spring (date and venue to be announced).

During the show, these nominees will be honored along with the athletes of the year in 24 other sports. Nominated athletes who RSVP will receive a free ticket to the event thanks to sponsors. Additional tickets may be purchased soon on the show’s website.

The Milwaukee High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country. Last year’s show can still be viewed online at this link. This year, one school from the area will win a $1,000 donation to its school’s athletic department. More details on that are coming soon.

Here are the nominees: