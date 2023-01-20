Churches and nonprofits, send in your Lenten fish fry information

Churches and nonprofit groups, fill us in on your fish fries taking place during Lent for the annual Journal Sentinel listing. The list is to be published online the week of Feb. 19 and in the Food section on Feb. 22, which is Ash Wednesday.

Please include the price, details of what will be served, the times and dates, the address and whether advance ordering and curbside pickup are available.

Send emails with “Fish fry” in the subject line to carol.deptolla@jrn.com by Thursday, Feb. 9.