ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Churches and nonprofits, send in your Lenten fish fry information

By Carol Deptolla, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L51hV_0kLJKW3Z00

Churches and nonprofit groups, fill us in on your fish fries taking place during Lent for the annual Journal Sentinel listing. The list is to be published online the week of Feb. 19 and in the Food section on Feb. 22, which is Ash Wednesday.

Please include the price, details of what will be served, the times and dates, the address and whether advance ordering and curbside pickup are available.

Send emails with “Fish fry” in the subject line to carol.deptolla@jrn.com by Thursday, Feb. 9.

Comments / 0

Related
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy