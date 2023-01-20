ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Child Waits 1-20-23: Dominick and Elijah

Dominick and Elijah are a pair of brothers worth getting to know.

Dominick, 12, enjoys reading. He likes perusing comic books and has an interest in chapter books like Captain Underpants and Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Drawing is another activity that Dominick enjoys spending his energy on. Video games and watching television are also exciting to him.

When Dominick pictures his room that is just his own, he sees pets, a beanbag chair and a yard to play in. This guy is regarded as helpful and kind. He gets along well with adults, and Dominick can positively interact with peers. He also would like people to know that praying is important to him. Dominick is in the seventh grade.

Get out the Scoville Scale; Elijah wants to take his meals up a notch! His goal for this year includes trying more spicy and hot foods to please his palate. So far, hot Cheetos have been attempted and cleared.

Elijah, 10, is an athletic child who loves to play outside and be involved in sports. He is eager for weather that allows him to hone his soccer abilities. Riding his bike is another activity that elevates his mood. Elijah is an engaging, fun and talkative kiddo around adults, and he makes friends easily. Choir is one part of the school day he thoroughly enjoys and has even been learning songs in Spanish. Elijah is now in the fifth grade.

All family types will be considered for Dominick and Elijah. They will need to maintain contact with their aunt and siblings following placement. We will only accept inquiries on the sibling pair, as they will be placed together. Financial assistance may be available for adoption-related services. Dominick and Elijah live in Colorado. Child ID: 340316

Child profiles are provided by Raise the Future at www.raisethefuture.org . For more information about waiting children, contact Raise the Future at 800-451-5246.

An approved adoption home study is required to be considered for placement of a child. Children can be placed across state lines, so Wyoming families are encouraged to inquire, regardless of the child’s current state of residence.

For information about becoming an adoptive parent, contact Wyoming Children’s Society at 307-632-7619 or visit www.wyomingcs.org .

