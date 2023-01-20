ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conflicting statements offered in teen's shooting death

By Will Carpenter Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H3cpj_0kLJKBlY00

CHEYENNE — Though originally scheduled to appear in Laramie County Circuit Court on Thursday morning, two suspects arrested in connection to a shooting on Dell Range Boulevard have been granted a continuance in their case.

The new date for the preliminary hearing of Cody Nicholson, 18, and Tirso Munguia, 19, is Feb 1. They will appear together as co-defendants.

On Jan. 9, Nicholson and Munguia were traveling in the back seat of a car driven by Sarah Heath, 26. A gun, owned by Nicholson, was being “manipulated” by Munguia when the gun went off and struck Angelina Harrison, 16, who was riding in the front passenger seat, according to court documents. Harrison was pronounced dead in the Frontier Mall parking lot by first responders.

Eight days after the incident, Heath was arrested on charges of accessory after the fact to manslaughter, furnishing alcohol to a minor (three counts) and possession of marijuana. She appeared in circuit court on Thursday afternoon.

According to Heath’s probable cause affidavit, Heath stated she “purchased and knowingly provided the alcohol” to the other three passengers, all of whom are under the age of 21. She also provided a THC vape pen for the passengers.

The affidavit, obtained by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Thursday, also reports that several statements originally made by Heath were later changed.

According to court documents, Heath stated that she hadn’t known Nicholson prior to the night of the shooting, referring to him as “dude or whatever” and “shorty.” She also said that she didn’t know where Nicholson lived, and that she only knew him a friend of Harrison.

Only after being informed that Nicholson had provided the names of the other passengers in the car, including Heath, did Heath confirm she knew Nicholson prior to the shooting.

She also confirmed that she had picked Nicholson up earlier in the evening of Harrison’s death.

Another discrepancy between the two statements came in regard to the seating position of Nicholson and Munguia, as well as who was holding the gun when it “just went off,” according to the document.

At the scene, a police officer asked Heath if the “unknown male” had shot Harrison, to which Heath responded by nodding her head, affirming that Nicholson had. Both Munguia and Nicholson stated that Munguia had been handling the firearm during the incident.

Originally, Heath also stated that Nicholson was seated behind Harrison, but in a later interview, she said it was Munguia seated in the rear passenger seat. Nicholson stated in his original interview that he was seated behind Heath and Munguia behind Harrison.

Heath stated that the information was different from her original report because she heard Munguia tell initial responders at the scene that he “didn’t know who Nicholson was.” She also reported she heard Munguia say, “I’m going away,” believing Munguia was stating that he had shot Harrison.

Heath also told officers she overheard Munguia tell initial responding officers that he didn’t know Nicholson. She said she “just ran with it” and continued to cover up Munguia’s involvement and intentionally mislead detectives during the investigation.

On Facebook, the victim’s mother, Amanda Harrison said she and her husband, David, as well as their son, Donivon, are “tired of this being about the 2 boys who took Angelina’s life …”

Funeral services for the former Triumph High School student were held earlier this week.

Black Celtic Gypsy
4d ago

Heartbreak.. Prayers for all the parents and kids involved, prayers wrapped around all enforcement for doing a great job and continuing to do so, prayers for the judicial system to make the right decisions and apply the right remedies. Thank you Cheyenne Wyoming for your excellence and taking care of these kids. I want these three children to understand how blessed they are to be in this community and to be attended to by these good people because had they been in any other state in any other City with all that's going on in the United States today these kids would have gotten crushed at least here they honestly have a fair shake at trial. and that's a whole lot more than what they gave their victim and to her family ,I extend my deepest kindness, respect and prayer. God Bless Cheyenne.

capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (1/17/23–1/22/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Wyoming News

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

