Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt to Face Notre Dame in Mike Brey's Final Home Game

By Stephen Thompson
 4 days ago

The Pitt Panthers will have a chance to send legendary Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey out in his final home game.

PITTSBURGH -- Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey sent shockwaves throughout the ACC when he announced that he would retire at the end of the season after more than two decades leading that program and 28 years as a Division I head coach. And the Pitt Panthers will get a chance to spoil the end to his final season when they visit South Bend to face the Irish for the final home game of Brey's career.

Pitt visits South Bend, Indiana on March 1 to play their penultimate game of the regular season and it will also be Brey's final home game . This comes one year after the Panthers hosted Mike Krzyzewski for the final ACC road game of his illustrious career at Duke.

When he took over as head coach of the Irish in 2000, they hadn't made an NCAA Tournament in a decade. But Brey led the program to the Big Dance in each of his first three seasons and a Sweet Sixteen in 2003. The former Duke assistant and Deleware head coach ends his time at Notre Dame as the program's all-time winningest coach.

Under his leadership, the Irish own an .805 winning percentage at home, which doesn't bode well for the road warrior Panthers, who own the best road record in ACC play so far this season.

