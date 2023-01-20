ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

Driver Trapped in Mangled Vehicle After Slamming into Traffic Light Pole

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 4 days ago

Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A male is in serious condition after a high-speed crash into a traffic light pole early Friday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3owHrA_0kLJJW5m00
Nathan Holguin / KNN

The crash was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. at Imperial Highway and Columbia Way in the city of Downey where 911 callers reported the car on fire with a person still trapped inside.

When authorities arrived on scene, they located a smoldering, mangled car on the northwest corner sidewalk with one solo male occupant still trapped inside.

Firefighters utilized the Jaws of Life to extricate the patient from the car, which took about 15 minutes to complete.

The male was pulled from the car, appearing unconscious, and transported to a nearby trauma center.

Downey officers continue to investigate what led to the crash.

Nathan Holguin, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2023 Key News Network

Comments / 6

JackKennedy
3d ago

Speeding, coming home from donut event on the streets. Add a little weed smoking, a beer or two..... Voila! 🚑🚒🚔

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

1 Injured in Single-Vehicle Fiery Crash into Light Pole

Montebello, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle struck a light pole early Sunday morning igniting an engine fire and briefly trapping one person. Montebello Police and fire department received a call for a traffic collision around 3:17 a.m., Jan. 22, on the 1600 block of West Whittier Boulevard in the city of Montebello.
MONTEBELLO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Motorist dies after driving off freeway embankment

LOS ANGELES – A motorist was killed Sunday when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in South LA crash

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Monday identified a woman who was killed when a vehicle crashed into a building in South Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:06 a.m. Sunday to 11400 S. Main St., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Ma Rodriguez, 55, of Los Angeles, died...
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Garage fire on Deanann Place

A garage fire in Garden Grove late Saturday night was knocked down by Orange County Fire Authority crews in seven minutes. According to the OCFA, the alarm was sounded at 11:15 p.m. for a blaze in the 13300 block of Deanann Place (northeast of Trask Avenue and Brookhurst Street). A...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person killed in traffic accident on South LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – A person was killed Saturday in a traffic crash involving at least five vehicles on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the Jefferson Park community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 5:40 a.m. on the eastbound freeway at Crenshaw Boulevard, where a vehicle...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Claimed to Cops That Family Was Poisoning Him

The suspected gunman behind the Monterey Park shooting had recently visited a police station claiming that he’d been poisoned, according to law enforcement. The shooter, identified as Huu Can Tran, visited the Hemet Police Station twice in January, according to local authorities. “Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby on January 7 and 9, 2023, alleging past fraud, theft, and poisoning allegations involving his family in the Los Angeles area 10 to 20 years ago,” the department wrote in a statement regarding the deceased 72-year-old, who was residing in a mobile park in the town, some 86 miles away from the attack. “Tran stated he would return to the station with documentation regarding his allegations but never returned,” they added. While authorities have yet to disclose a clear motive, police believe that Tran targeted some victims of the attack at the Star Dance Studio Ballroom, which left 11 people dead and another 10 brutally injured, while other victims of the violence were completely random.Read it at The New York Times
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy