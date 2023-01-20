Driver Trapped in Mangled Vehicle After Slamming into Traffic Light Pole

Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A male is in serious condition after a high-speed crash into a traffic light pole early Friday morning.

The crash was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. at Imperial Highway and Columbia Way in the city of Downey where 911 callers reported the car on fire with a person still trapped inside.

When authorities arrived on scene, they located a smoldering, mangled car on the northwest corner sidewalk with one solo male occupant still trapped inside.

Firefighters utilized the Jaws of Life to extricate the patient from the car, which took about 15 minutes to complete.

The male was pulled from the car, appearing unconscious, and transported to a nearby trauma center.

Downey officers continue to investigate what led to the crash.

