Photos: Tom Hoge through the years

By Golfweek
 4 days ago
Tom Hoge is a quintessential PGA Tour pro. He’s not a flashy name, but he’s a guy that has gotten it done on Tour since he first joined in 2015.

A solid amateur and collegiate career that included a third-place individual finish at the 2009 NCAA Championship, Hoge graduated from TCU and immediately turned pro in 2011.

Since then, Hoge rose through the ranks, beginning on the Canadian Tour. Graduating to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2012, he played three seasons on the junior circuit before earning his PGA Tour card for the 2015 season.

In his eighth season on the Tour, Hoge finally broke through with his first win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2022. Although not an official PGA Tour win, Hoge also won the QBE Shootout in December of 2022 with playing partner Sahith Theegala.

At 33 years old, Hoge has proven he’s a late bloomer. Prepare to see him above the fold on leaderboards in 2023 and beyond.

