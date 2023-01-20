Read full article on original website
Years Ago | January 24th
Vindicator file photo / January 24, 1987 | Twenty teams competed in the forensic tournament at Youngstown State University 37 years ago. At left, Kathleen Oddi, YSU forensic team director, presents the sweepstakes award to Connie Bertilacci, of the Austintown team. Winners in various categories were, from left, David Saunders, Michael Planey, Regina Caputo, Janice Makovec, Doug Parker, Nick Gracilla, Matt Kuzma, Rosemarie Workman, Nancy DeVecchio, and Lynn Johnson.
FirstEnergy upgrades transmission lines to reduce outages in Columbiana County
A project replacing outdated wooden poles with stronger steel towers should make power outages less frequent according to a FirstEnergy subsidiary. American Transmission Systems has announced the completion of a 13-mile upgrade to a high-voltage transmission line in Carroll and Columbiana counties. The first phase of a larger 64-mile transmission...
Youngstown municipal court Judge Carla Baldwin running for re-election
Youngstown Municipal Court Judge Carla Baldwin filed her paperwork to run for re-election in the May primary. Baldwin's current term expires at the end of this year. She was elected back in 2017 as the first African American female judge in Mahoning County and she tells 21 News the main focus of her career as a judge is caring for the people.
New evidence-gathering equipment to help Columbiana County
When the Columbiana County Sheriff's office is called to a crime scene, every minute counts. Once they leave the scene, there's no guarantee precious evidence will be there when they return. "If you don't have a suspect identified in that first 48 hours, it becomes a lot less solvable," Columbiana...
Car crashes into concrete divider on 711
Police are investigating an early morning traffic accident in Youngstown. Dispatchers got a call just before 1:30 a.m. Monday that a car had slammed into a concrete divider along Route 711 at the Martin Luther King Boulevard exit. When the fire department arrived they found the car with front end...
Hyundai and Kia thefts on the rise, Youngstown Police warn
The Youngstown area has seen a rise in vehicle thefts involving Hyundai's and Kia's. Vehicles at risk of theft include Kia models made between 2011 and 2021 that require a key to start. Hyundai models at risk include the Accent, Elantra, Sonata, Veloster, Venue, Kona, Tucson, Sante Fe and Palisade made between 2016 and 2021.
Former Democratic congresswoman scheduled for Mahoning GOP Lincoln Day Dinner
Someone who served eight years as a Democrat in Congress and was sought her party’s nomination to run for president may seem like an odd choice as guest speaker at a local Republican Party event. However, Tulsi Gabbard has been chosen to highlight the Mahoning County GOP’s premier event of the year.
Local barber college to offer free haircuts to elementary, middle schoolers in Youngstown
A local barber college will be celebrating Black History Month by offering all elementary and middle school students in the Youngstown area a free haircut on certain days. Beyond Expectations Barber College on Glenwood Avenue will be offering free haircuts to Youngstown area elementary school and middle school students every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday throughout February.
Grove City candy, nut distributor acquires 'healthy snack' company
A nearly century-old Grove City, Pennsylvania business that packs up famous brand candies and nuts for sale in grocery stores will soon have more products on the shelves. Distributor of candy, nuts, and coffee, the Howe Company has acquired Mister Snacks to expand its nut and nut mix business. Located...
Police arrest three teens with THC pens at Keystone Charter School
Three students from a Keystone Charter School in Mercer County are in trouble after police say they were caught with THC vape pens. Three students were charged last week in separate incidents at the school on Good Hope Road in West Salem Township. According to State Police, a 14-year-old Greenville...
Austintown man faces sentencing for deadly fentanyl overdose
An Austintown man will learn his fate on Monday for his part in a deadly fentanyl overdose. Kenneth P. Mazurkiewicz, 55, is scheduled to appear in federal court for sentencing on charges of distribution of fentanyl resulting death, and conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Mazurkiewicz pleaded guilty to the charges last...
Truck rear-ends motorized bike traveling in the dark on Route 62 in Smith Township
An accident involving a semi and a motorized bicycle shut down U.S. Route 62 in Southwestern Mahoning County late Monday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post says a Freightliner ran into the bicycle which was traveling without lights along Route 62 in Smith Township shortly after 8:30 p.m. The...
Salvation Army accepts donations for family of Warren arson victim
The Salvation Army of Warren is collecting donations to help the family of a teen who died in an arson fire last week. The body of 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone was found in her families burning home on Nevada Avenue NW early Thursday. Her sister Laila, who jumped from a porch roof to escape the fire, was seriously injured.
Canfield & Springfield in this weeks AP hoop poll
The Canfield & Springfield girls basketball are ranked in this weeks associated press poll. The Cardinals are 8th in division II & the Tigers 12th in division IV. Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Start 31. Powell Olentangy Liberty 27. Rocky River Magnificat 18. Fremont Ross 16. Solon 13.
Suspect in Warren crashes charged with DUI, assault on police officer
Warren Police had their hands full early morning with a man suspected of being involved in four traffic accidents, a fight, and assault on a police officer, all in a span of a couple of hours. Police say they were called to Maxwell Avenue and Clearview Street NW just before...
Two local teams in boys associated press poll
The Ursuline & Lowellville boys basketball teams are ranked in this week's associated press poll. Ursuline is 11th in Division II and Lowellville is 9th in Division IV. Others receiving 12 or more points: Stow-Munroe Falls 38. Macedonia Nordonia 18. Avon Lake 16. Lewis Center Olentangy 14. Huber Hts. Wayne 13. Cin. Moeller 13.
Youngstown Rotary Club's Groundhog Beerfest to return for 5th year
The Rotary Club of Youngstown has announced on Sunday that the 5th Annual Groundhog Craft Beerfest is returning to Stambaugh Auditorium in February. The event will take place Saturday, February 4 and will consist of two sessions. One from noon until 4:00 p.m. and another from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with an hour-long VIP tasting session before each normal session.
Traffic back to normal on Route 224 in Boardman near Swenson's after crash
Traffic has resumed as normal on Route 224 in Boardman near Swenson's after a crash that took place late Sunday morning. OSP dispatchers tell 21 News the crash was between a Silverado pickup truck and a Chevrolet Malibu. 21 News crews at the scene observed the pickup truck flipped on its side and front end damage to the Malibu.
Family speaks out after teen severely injured in hit-and-run
14-year-old Elliana Montgomery was struck by an SUV that drove off on Parkman Road, just south of Lit'l Mac Food Store in Warren early Saturday evening and is now undergoing several surgeries. Witnesses made the first calls to 911 after noticing her lying on the road unresponsive. According to police...
Warren teen injured in hit-and-run accident
Police in Warren are trying to solve a hit-and-run accident that seriously injured a teenager. According to a police report, 14-year-old Elliana Montgomery was crossing Parkman Road at Clemmens Avenue Saturday night when she was struck by an unknown vehicle. Multiple 911 callers told dispatchers Montgomery was lying in the...
