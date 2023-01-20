ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Years Ago | January 24th

Vindicator file photo / January 24, 1987 | Twenty teams competed in the forensic tournament at Youngstown State University 37 years ago. At left, Kathleen Oddi, YSU forensic team director, presents the sweepstakes award to Connie Bertilacci, of the Austintown team. Winners in various categories were, from left, David Saunders, Michael Planey, Regina Caputo, Janice Makovec, Doug Parker, Nick Gracilla, Matt Kuzma, Rosemarie Workman, Nancy DeVecchio, and Lynn Johnson.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Youngstown municipal court Judge Carla Baldwin running for re-election

Youngstown Municipal Court Judge Carla Baldwin filed her paperwork to run for re-election in the May primary. Baldwin's current term expires at the end of this year. She was elected back in 2017 as the first African American female judge in Mahoning County and she tells 21 News the main focus of her career as a judge is caring for the people.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
New evidence-gathering equipment to help Columbiana County

When the Columbiana County Sheriff's office is called to a crime scene, every minute counts. Once they leave the scene, there's no guarantee precious evidence will be there when they return. "If you don't have a suspect identified in that first 48 hours, it becomes a lot less solvable," Columbiana...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
Car crashes into concrete divider on 711

Police are investigating an early morning traffic accident in Youngstown. Dispatchers got a call just before 1:30 a.m. Monday that a car had slammed into a concrete divider along Route 711 at the Martin Luther King Boulevard exit. When the fire department arrived they found the car with front end...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Hyundai and Kia thefts on the rise, Youngstown Police warn

The Youngstown area has seen a rise in vehicle thefts involving Hyundai's and Kia's. Vehicles at risk of theft include Kia models made between 2011 and 2021 that require a key to start. Hyundai models at risk include the Accent, Elantra, Sonata, Veloster, Venue, Kona, Tucson, Sante Fe and Palisade made between 2016 and 2021.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Local barber college to offer free haircuts to elementary, middle schoolers in Youngstown

A local barber college will be celebrating Black History Month by offering all elementary and middle school students in the Youngstown area a free haircut on certain days. Beyond Expectations Barber College on Glenwood Avenue will be offering free haircuts to Youngstown area elementary school and middle school students every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday throughout February.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Grove City candy, nut distributor acquires 'healthy snack' company

A nearly century-old Grove City, Pennsylvania business that packs up famous brand candies and nuts for sale in grocery stores will soon have more products on the shelves. Distributor of candy, nuts, and coffee, the Howe Company has acquired Mister Snacks to expand its nut and nut mix business. Located...
GROVE CITY, PA
Austintown man faces sentencing for deadly fentanyl overdose

An Austintown man will learn his fate on Monday for his part in a deadly fentanyl overdose. Kenneth P. Mazurkiewicz, 55, is scheduled to appear in federal court for sentencing on charges of distribution of fentanyl resulting death, and conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Mazurkiewicz pleaded guilty to the charges last...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Salvation Army accepts donations for family of Warren arson victim

The Salvation Army of Warren is collecting donations to help the family of a teen who died in an arson fire last week. The body of 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone was found in her families burning home on Nevada Avenue NW early Thursday. Her sister Laila, who jumped from a porch roof to escape the fire, was seriously injured.
WARREN, OH
Canfield & Springfield in this weeks AP hoop poll

The Canfield & Springfield girls basketball are ranked in this weeks associated press poll. The Cardinals are 8th in division II & the Tigers 12th in division IV. Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Start 31. Powell Olentangy Liberty 27. Rocky River Magnificat 18. Fremont Ross 16. Solon 13.
CANFIELD, OH
Two local teams in boys associated press poll

The Ursuline & Lowellville boys basketball teams are ranked in this week's associated press poll. Ursuline is 11th in Division II and Lowellville is 9th in Division IV. Others receiving 12 or more points: Stow-Munroe Falls 38. Macedonia Nordonia 18. Avon Lake 16. Lewis Center Olentangy 14. Huber Hts. Wayne 13. Cin. Moeller 13.
LOWELLVILLE, OH
Youngstown Rotary Club's Groundhog Beerfest to return for 5th year

The Rotary Club of Youngstown has announced on Sunday that the 5th Annual Groundhog Craft Beerfest is returning to Stambaugh Auditorium in February. The event will take place Saturday, February 4 and will consist of two sessions. One from noon until 4:00 p.m. and another from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with an hour-long VIP tasting session before each normal session.
Traffic back to normal on Route 224 in Boardman near Swenson's after crash

Traffic has resumed as normal on Route 224 in Boardman near Swenson's after a crash that took place late Sunday morning. OSP dispatchers tell 21 News the crash was between a Silverado pickup truck and a Chevrolet Malibu. 21 News crews at the scene observed the pickup truck flipped on its side and front end damage to the Malibu.
BOARDMAN, OH
Family speaks out after teen severely injured in hit-and-run

14-year-old Elliana Montgomery was struck by an SUV that drove off on Parkman Road, just south of Lit'l Mac Food Store in Warren early Saturday evening and is now undergoing several surgeries. Witnesses made the first calls to 911 after noticing her lying on the road unresponsive. According to police...
WARREN, OH
WARREN, OH

