Barbara J. Zaporowski, 76, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 76-year-old Barbara J. Zaporowski of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Barbara Zaporowski died Monday in Mountain Home.
Myron W. Haines, 66, Diamond City (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 66-year-old Myron W. Haines of Diamond City are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Myron died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
Wilma Louise Bolding, 84, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Wilma Louise Bolding, 84, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at her home. Wilma was born on February 20, 1938, in Flippin, Arkansas, to Jewell and Helen Williams Ott. She graduated from the Flippin High School. She married Robert Marvin Bolding on November 24, 1956 in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
George H. Carrier, 90, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 90-year-old George H. Carrier of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. George Carrier died Saturday at Mountain Home.
Mountain Home Native purchases Inn at the Mill in Johnson
The Inn at the Mill in Washington County, which includes a replica of the historic Johnson Mill, has a new owner. Washington County property records show, IATCM, LLC., owned by Mountain Home businessman Brad Hasselwander bought the 3.45-acre hotel property at 3906 Johnson Mill Boulevard for $5.22 million. The transaction was said to be an all-cash deal.
Edna-Marie Jones Fusco, 79, Mountain Home (Roller)
Edna-Marie Jones Fusco of Mountain Home died January 20, 2023 at Care Manor Nursing Home. Edna was born to Verne and Edna Jones at Hinsdale, Illinois on February 10, 1943. She was raised at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois. She was a graduate of Lisle High School. Edna attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa and the University of Illinois, Chicago Circle campus, where she graduated with a doctorate degree in pharmacy.
Streets in Mountain Home ready for winter weather
With a winter storm approaching the Twin Lakes area, KTLO’s Heather Loftis spoke with Mountain Home Mayor Hillrey Adams to discuss how the city’s roads are prepared.
MHHS basketball games at Greenbrier set for earlier start time
Basketball makes up much of the local Tuesday schedule, weather permitting, and the Mountain Home High School teams are set to go back on the road. The Bombers and Lady Bombers continue conference action with an outing at Greenbrier that has an earlier start time than originally scheduled. Mountain Home’s...
MH, Flippin bowling teams to meet at Driftwood Lanes
The Mountain Home High School bowling teams will return to Driftwood Lanes on Tuesday as they take on Flippin. Action is set to get underway at 3:30.
More snow to come Tuesday night
Snow has started falling in the Twin Lakes Area, and there is more to come. A winter storm warning is in effect for north central Arkansas until 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri until 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri until noon Wednesday.
Monday basketball results include MHCA getting swept by Lead Hill
Mountain Home Christian Academy had a rough night on Monday as they were swept in three basketball games at home by Lead Hill. The varsity boys’ game ended with the Eagles falling to the Tigers 87-75. Kolby Woods led Mountain Home Christian with 30 points, Riley Peglar scored 17, Evan Palella had 15, and Jordan Woods added 10 points. For Lead Hill, Kaden Baker provided 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Quintin Sewell finished with 23 points, and Mason Cain ended up with 20 points and 13 assists.
Twin Lakes Area to see nearly 1/2 foot of snow
The Twin Lakes Area could be seeing nearly a half-foot of snow, if not more, beginning Tuesday night. A winter storm warning will be in effect for north central Arkansas from noon Tuesday through 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri from 4 Tuesday afternoon through 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri from 6 Tuesday evening through noon Wednesday.
Man gets stuck in river then arrested for domestic battery
A Stone County man has been arrested after allegedly shouting obscenities at a woman and hitting her in the face with a towel while on the river. According to the probable cause affidavit, 41-year-old Calvin Crutchfield has been charged with third degree domestic battering after he became drunk on the river and started hitting the woman he was with.
2 men charged with murder of Fulton County sheriff’s employee
Harvey Taylor (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) Nearly 6 1/2 months after the body of a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office employee was found in the driveway of her residence, two men are in custody in connection with her death. Forty-nine-year-old Harvey John Taylor of Elizabeth and Thomas G. Sanchez, whose age and address were not available, are both charged with first-degree murder.
UPDATE: MHPS special meeting moved to Dunbar Auditorium
The location of the special meeting held by the Mountain Home Public School Board of Education on Monday evening at 6 has been moved from the high school cafeteria to Dunbar Auditorium. The start time has not change.
Lakeview man arrested after fleeing traffic stop; habitual offender
A habitual offender from Lakeview has been arrested after fleeing a traffic stop. According to the probable cause affidavit, a Baxter County Sheriff’s Office deputy was doing a routine patrol in the area of Arkansas Highway 5 North when he observed a vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. When the deputy turned around to initiate the traffic stop, the vehicle turned onto Timberlane Road traveling towards Cannie Baker Road. The deputy advised dispatch of a vehicle attempting to evade a traffic stop.
Diamond City woman arrested for theft, assault
A Diamond City woman has been arrested after recklessly driving a stolen vehicle and assaulting a police officer.According to the probable cause affidavit, the Diamond City Police Department responded to call to the Diamond Hills Country Club for a report of a stolen vehicle. It was reported a female who allegedly stole a truck, was driving it recklessly in the parking lot and nearly hit the country club building, a man in the lot and another parked vehicle.
Country music world mourns loss of former Branson resident, CMT co-founder
Stan Hitchcock (Photo courtesy of MusicRow) The country music world is mourning a former area resident partly responsible for the launch of the Country Music Television (CMT) cable channel. Stan Hitchcock died Jan. 4 at the age of 86. According to Nashville music industry publication MusicRow, Hitchcock grew up on...
Community reading day Monday for MHPS ’23 in 23′ program
At the beginning of January, the Mountain Home Public Schools began a reading challenge titled “23 in 23.” During the challenge, students in grade K-2 will read at least 23 new books and students in grades 3-12 will read for at least 23 minutes on 23 separate occasions.
MHPS to hold special meeting to revisit millage measure
On Monday, January 30, the Mountain Home Public School Board of Education will host a special meeting to discuss the potential of placing another millage increase measure on the ballot in 2023. The millage would go towards addressing the facility needs at the high school. Mountain Home Superintendent Dr. Jake...
