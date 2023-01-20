ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leslie Jones Gets Personal To Rip Stephen A. Smith For Rihanna Super Bowl Diss

By Ron Dicker
The Daily Show ” guest host Leslie Jones on Thursday wasn’t having Stephen A. Smith ’s Super Bowl dig at Rihanna ― and that included the ESPN star’s apology. (Watch the video below.)

Smith faced backlash for undermining Rihanna’s halftime show at the upcoming Super Bowl. “There’s one thing she’s not― she ain’t Beyoncé,” he said earlier this week.

“Dude, no!!” Jones yelled. “Why would you do this to yourself? You know what, Stephen A. Smith? You need to act like your hairline and back the fuck off!”

Jones showed Smith’s apology , which only made things worse because of a cringe-inducing moment when he addressed Rihanna as “Sweetie.”

“How dare you call Rihanna Sweetie!” Jones said. “You calling her Sweetie like you know her. She don’t know you. But you know who she does know: Beyoncé! And neither one of these ladies needs your opinion, Sweetie .”

the finger
3d ago

well damn we men cant have our own opinion. shes not beyonce .and people that love Rihanna would say beyonce is not her. OPINIONS FOLKS NOTHING PERSONAL 😂👍

corneli johnson
2d ago

Since Beyonce is an introverted jealous hater, she probably or told Steph A. to say his opinion, like Beyonce didn't get her chance at the Superbowl. That's why her album flopped. Nobody talks about that. I hope Rihanna has the better show and I hope her album shoots up the charts. Steph A is a lame.

Valorie Thompson
3d ago

Leslie Jones doesn't want Stephen A to have opinions, while giving hers. Leslie, please, girl do what you're paid to do , make people laugh with your gorgeous face.

